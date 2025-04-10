Watch Corey Taylor Perform Chappell Roan’s Pink Pony Club - Noise11.com

Slipknot’s Corey Taylor performed at the Spookla Horror Convention in Florida last weekend and to the horror of some performed a Chappell Roan song ‘Pink Pony Club’.

‘Pink Pony Club’ was Chappell Roan’s first hit song reached no 5 in the USA and no 4 in Australia in 2020. The song is about Roan arriving in LA and visiting a gay bar for the first time. She said, “the first time I could truly be myself and not be judged”.

The Chappell Roan song was the most out there track by Taylor. More in line with his demographic he also covered Nine Inch Nails ‘Something I Can Never Have’, Violent Femmes ‘Add It Up’ and Foo Fighters’ Everlong’.

Fans were also treated to his Stone Spur and Slipknot tracks. He even through in the SpongeBob theme.

The rather bizarre Corey Taylor setlist for 5 April 2025 was:

Add It Up (Violent Femmes cover)

Song #3 (Stone Sour song)

Black Eyes Blue

Everlong (Foo Fighters cover)

Taciturn (Stone Sour song)

I Miss You (Incubus cover)

Something I Can Never Have (Nine Inch Nails cover)

Snuff (Slipknot song)

Home

SpongeBob SquarePants Theme (Painty the Pirate & Kids cover)

Bother (Stone Sour song)

Through Glass (Stone Sour song)

Pink Pony Club (Chappell Roan cover)

Spit It Out (Slipknot song)

