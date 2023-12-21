 Watch Darlene Love’s First Appearance And Most Recent With Letterman 37 Years Apart - Noise11.com
Darlene Love (photo by Ros O'Gorman)

Darlene Love (photo by Ros O'Gorman) Noise11.com

Watch Darlene Love’s First Appearance And Most Recent With Letterman 37 Years Apart

by Paul Cashmere on December 21, 2023

in News

Darlene Love first appears on David Letterman’s show in 1986 and the tradition continued until he left the show.

Darlene Love appeared on the Letterman show for 28 years singing her classic ‘Christmas, Baby Please Come Home’.

Here is her first appearance on the show:

And this week, Dalene and Dave were back together with Dave’s music director Paul Schaffer and the show’s executive producer Barbara Gaines to do it for a 29th time.

And here is Darlene Love at Noise11.

