 Watch Paul Hester Perform Crowded House’s ‘Kare Kare’ for Halloween in 1997 - Noise11.com
Paul Hester 1997

Watch Paul Hester Perform Crowded House’s ‘Kare Kare’ for Halloween in 1997

by Paul Cashmere on November 1, 2023

in News

Split Enz/Crowded House/Skyhooks historian Peter Green has uploaded a historic video of Paul Hester performing the Crowded House song ‘Kare Kare’ in a Halloween performance with The Largest Living Things at The Continental in Prahran.

Peter Green and Mark Goulding filmed the video on 31 October, 1997 at the now gone Melbourne venue. Previously unpublished photos replace missing footage in the video.

Hester was the Crowded House drummer from 1985 to 1994. He was also the drummer for Spilt Enz for their last year together and featured on the final Enz album ‘See Ya Round’ in 1984. He died in 2005.

‘Kare Kare’ was the opening track on the 1993 Crowded House album ‘Together Alone’. Hester wrote the song with Neil Finn, Mark Hart and Nick Seymour.

