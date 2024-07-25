Watch Timothée Chalamet As Bob Dylan In ‘A Complete Unknown’ Trailer - Noise11.com

In the Bob Dylan biopic ‘A Complete Unknown’, Timothée Chalamet plays Dylan.

Watch the trailer here:

‘A Complete Unknown’ takes its title from the lyrics of the Bob Dylan classic ‘Like A Rolling Stone’.

How does it feel, how does it feel?

To be without a home

Like a complete unknown, like a rolling stone

As well as Chalamet as Dylan, Edward Norton plays folk singer Pete Seefer, Scoot McNairy is Woody Guthrie, Monica Barbaro is Joan Baez, Boyd Holbrook is Johnny Cash and Elle Fanning is Sylvie Russo.

The Director is James Mangold (Ford vs Ferrari, Indiana Jons and the Dial of Destiny, The wolverine and the Johnny Cash biopic Walk The Line).

‘A Complete Unknown’ will be in cinemas December 2024.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here



Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE





Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

