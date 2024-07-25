 Watch Timothée Chalamet As Bob Dylan In ‘A Complete Unknown’ Trailer - Noise11.com
A Complete Unknown

Watch Timothée Chalamet As Bob Dylan In ‘A Complete Unknown’ Trailer

by Paul Cashmere on July 25, 2024

in News

In the Bob Dylan biopic ‘A Complete Unknown’, Timothée Chalamet plays Dylan.

Watch the trailer here:

‘A Complete Unknown’ takes its title from the lyrics of the Bob Dylan classic ‘Like A Rolling Stone’.

How does it feel, how does it feel?
To be without a home
Like a complete unknown, like a rolling stone

As well as Chalamet as Dylan, Edward Norton plays folk singer Pete Seefer, Scoot McNairy is Woody Guthrie, Monica Barbaro is Joan Baez, Boyd Holbrook is Johnny Cash and Elle Fanning is Sylvie Russo.

The Director is James Mangold (Ford vs Ferrari, Indiana Jons and the Dial of Destiny, The wolverine and the Johnny Cash biopic Walk The Line).

‘A Complete Unknown’ will be in cinemas December 2024.

