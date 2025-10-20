Why The Soul Movers Are Now Murray And The Movers and What It Means For Their Future - Noise11.com

After more than a decade cutting a distinctive path through Australia’s live circuit, The Soul Movers have quietly reinvented themselves, announcing a name change that is at once pragmatic and symbolic. From now on the band will be known simply as Murray And The Movers, a switch explained by the group as a clarification of identity, and a reset for the next phase of their recording and live life.

At the heart of the decision is a simple frustration, Murray Cook and Lizzie Mack say, with the expectations their old name created. “People kept asking why we were called The Soul Movers when we don’t really play straight soul,” Mack told Noise11, noting the band’s palette is more expansive than the label suggested. “We’re soul infused, but we’ve got pop, rock, garage and R&B in there too.” The disconnect was literal at times, with one memorable trip to JB Hi-Fi resulting in their album Evolution being shelved in the soul section, despite that record being, by the band’s own admission, “probably our least soul” release.

There’s also a cultural shift at play, the pair point out. When Lizzie and Deniz (Tek) started the outfit, the term “soul’ had a more definitive meaning. These days, soul is everywhere, “soul burgers,” “soul coffee,” and a proliferation of soul-cover bands and Murray and Lizzie felt that the descriptor was doing more to confuse than to define.

Changing the name to Murray And The Movers, they say, separates the project from the crowded soapbox of “soul” branding, and places the emphasis back on the band’s personality and musical breadth.

The new name arrived alongside fresh music. Their single If I’m With You made an unofficial debut during their Rocktober residency at Sydney’s Metro, when the band used the venue as a live testbed. It will officially be released this Friday, 24 October 2025. After Melbourne outfit Hot Machine played, the Movers fed the new track through the front of house speakers so the band could film a slice of Murray’s guitar solo for the song’s video.

That kind of immediate audience reaction is the sort of road test any band would crave, and the Movers say it reinforced the track’s live potency. “People just jumped on it and started boogying,” Mack said. The Metro moment also illustrated the practical advantages of the reset, with the new single now arriving under a clearer, more personal banner.

Recording plans for the new material have been flexible rather than frantic. The band had considered recording at Sunset Sound in Los Angeles, keen to tap into the big echo chambers and studio rooms there, but political and logistical hurdles scuppered that plan this time around. Instead the group reassured fans they’ll take their time, releasing singles as they go, and saving a full-length for when it feels right. “We’ve been writing without deadlines,” Cook said. “We just want to take our time a bit more.”

Gearheads will relish a few detail lines from the session chat, Murray admitting to reaching for a ‘64 Fender Strat for certain parts, an old Telecaster for the core rhythms, and a 1965 Gibson SG when he wanted a chunkier, grittier tone for the solo and chorus textures. It’s a reminder that in an era of digital production, the tactile choices of instruments still shape the Movers’ sound.

There are practical perks too. Every time you change your name you technically requalify for Best New Artist at the ARIAs, and while he laughed at the notion of becoming “the oldest best newcomer of all time,” the band are clearly enjoying the reset and the opportunities it presents.

Fans can hear I’m With You live soon, with a Melbourne launch at Cherry Bar on Saturday 6 December, featuring support from The Pearlies and The Brakes, and a follow up performance the next day listed as Sunday 6 at The Gym, presented as a Mack & Cook set.

Sydney audiences will get a first look at the Metro on Wednesday 28 with a free show that same week, the band promising street food and a warm live welcome.

The move from The Soul Movers to Murray And The Movers is as much a recalibration as a rebrand. The new name strips away a limiting tag, foregrounds the group’s identity, and gives them a cleaner platform to release music, test songs on real crowds, and keep building a live reputation one delighted dancefloor at a time.

Watch the all new Murray and The Movers Noise11 interview:

