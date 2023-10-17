 Wolfgang Van Halen Marries Andraia Allsop - Noise11.com
Wolfgang Van Halen

Mammoth WVH, Wolfgang Van Halen

Wolfgang Van Halen Marries Andraia Allsop

by Paul Cashmere on October 17, 2023

in News

Wolfgang Van Halen has married Andraia Allsop at his home in Los Angeles with 90 of his friends and family.

Wolfgang is the only child of Eddie Van Halen and Valerie Bertinelli. Wolf and Andraia have been going together for eight years.

Wolfgang recently released his second Mammoth WVH album.

He was also a member of Tremonti with Mark Tremonti of Alter Bridge and was in his dad’s band Van Halen for the ‘A Different Kind of Truth’ album (2012) and ‘Tokyo Dome Live In Concert’ album (2015).

Noise11.com

