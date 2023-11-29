WOMADelaide Adds 38 More Artists For 2024 Festival - Noise11.com

The WOMADelaide festival has added 38 more artists for the 2024 music festival in Adelaide.

Emel Mathlouthi (TUNISIA); Corinne Bailey Rae (UK); Thee Sacred Souls (USA) and Cymande (UK), will join the 29 previously announced artists, including Yussef Dayes, Ziggy Marley, Baaba Maal, and Arooj Aftab.

Morcheeba and Jen Cloher are also new to the line-up.

The full list of new acts added to WOMADelaide:

A. Girl (AUS)

Al-Qasar (FRANCE/TURKEY/ARMENIA/USA)

AURUS (REUNION)

Black Jesus Experience (ETHIOPIA/AUS)

Born in a Taxi – Illuminated Angels (AUS)

Bromham (AUS)

Bumpy (AUS)

The Cambodian Space Project (CAMBODIA/AUS)

CC:DISCO! (AUS)

Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul (BELGIUM)

Cie L’immédiat – La lévitation réelle (FRANCE)

Compagnie On Off – Le Chant de L’eau (FRANCE)

Corinne Bailey Rae (UK)

CORPUS – Divine Intervention & Les moutons (FRANCE)

Cymande (UK)

Dean Brady (AUS)

Druid Fluids (AUS)

Elle Shimada (AUS)

Emel Mathlouthi (TUNISIA)

Emma Volard (AUS)

Erin Buku (AUS)

The Good Ones (RWANDA)

Jen Cloher + T’HONI (AUS/NZ)

Ju Ben (FIJI)

Katanga Junior (TANZANIA/AUS)

Lisa O’Neill & Cormac Begley (IRELAND)

Mari Kalkun (ESTONIA)

Marta Pereira da Costa (PORTUGAL)

MC Yallah & Debmaster (UGANDA/FRANCE)

Morcheeba (UK)

Rob Edwards (WOMADelaide x NSS Academy/AUS)

RoZéO – Gratte Ciel (FRANCE)

Slowmango (AUS)

Sofia Menguita (WOMADelaide x NSS Academy/AUS)

Tenzin Choegyal (TIBET/AUS)

Thee Sacred Souls (USA)

Wildfire Manwurrk (AUS)

Ziggy Ramo (AUS)

For more information visit: www.womadelaide.com.au

