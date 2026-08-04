ZZ Top Cancel Hollywood Bowl Concert With Cheap Trick Over Personnel Matters - Noise11 Music News

ZZ Top have cancelled their scheduled Hollywood Bowl concert with Cheap Trick due to what management has described as “unforeseen personnel matters”, with automatic refunds to be issued for all ticket holders.

by Paul Cashmere

ZZ Top have cancelled their Hollywood Bowl performance with Cheap Trick that had been scheduled for 5 August in Los Angeles, citing unforeseen personnel matters. The cancellation was confirmed by the band’s management less than 24 hours before the show, although no further details about the reason for the decision have been disclosed.

The cancellation affects one of the headline dates on the current North American leg of ZZ Top’s The Big One! Tour. While management confirmed the Los Angeles concert will not proceed, the announcement did not indicate any broader disruption to the tour, which is currently expected to continue with its next scheduled performance in Fresno, California on 7 August.

In a brief statement, management said, “The ZZ Top tour has unforeseen personnel matters that have forced the band to cancel its appearance at the Los Angeles landmark.”

Fans will not need to apply for refunds. According to the announcement, all tickets, including transportation and parking passes purchased through official channels, will be automatically refunded to the original payment method. Refunds are expected to be processed within five to seven business days. Audience enquiries are being handled through Hollywood Bowl audience services.

No additional information has been released regarding the nature of the personnel issue or whether it could affect upcoming performances.

The cancellation follows recent adjustments to ZZ Top’s touring schedule. Last month, the band rescheduled concerts in Nashville and Port Wentworth, Georgia, to accommodate guitarist Billy Gibbons’ participation in Eric Clapton’s Crossroads Guitar Festival in Austin, Texas.

The Big One! Tour is currently scheduled to continue across the United States before extending into Mexico and South America later in the year, with dates running through the Thanksgiving period.

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