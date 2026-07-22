ZZ Top Reschedule Two US Dates On The Big One! Tour - Noise11 Music News

ZZ Top have adjusted two dates on their extensive 2026 The Big One! Tour to accommodate Billy Gibbons’ appearance at Eric Clapton’s Crossroads Guitar Festival, while the band’s international touring schedule continues across Europe, North America and South America through to late November.

by Paul Cashmere

ZZ Top have announced revisions to their 2026 The Big One! Tour, with two US concerts moved to new dates to allow guitarist Billy Gibbons to take part in Eric Clapton’s Crossroads Guitar Festival in Austin, Texas.

The changes affect the band’s September schedule in the United States. The Nashville, Tennessee performance originally planned for 26 September will now take place on 8 October, while the following night’s concert in Port Wentworth, Georgia has moved from 27 September to 9 October. The remainder of the tour schedule is unchanged.

The scheduling adjustment comes as ZZ Top continue the European leg of The Big One! Tour, which concludes next week after 22 arena and festival performances across eight weeks. The band then returns to North America in August for an extensive run of headline dates and co-headline shows before continuing into Mexico and South America in November.

Speaking while the band was in the middle of a five-date Spanish run, Billy Gibbons acknowledged that long tours often require flexibility.

“We’ve learned over the years that you need to be flexible to accommodate opportunities that present themselves along the way,” Gibbons said. “Thanks to everybody for understanding that we’re always ready to rock but fine tuning of schedules is inevitable.”

The North American itinerary begins on 4 August in Chula Vista, California, with a series of performances alongside Cheap Trick on the west coast before additional dates with George Thorogood & The Destroyers, Dwight Yoakam and other special guests throughout the tour. Stand-alone headline performances are also scheduled in venues ranging from theatres and casinos to amphitheatres and state fairs.

The revised October dates fall immediately after two Texas performances with Cheap Trick in The Woodlands and Irving, allowing Gibbons to participate in Crossroads before the tour resumes through Tennessee and Georgia.

The Big One! Tour is one of ZZ Top’s most extensive touring commitments in recent years, stretching from the first day of spring through to Thanksgiving week. It also marks another chapter in the band’s decades-long reputation as one of rock’s most consistent live acts.

Formed in Houston in 1969, ZZ Top remain led by Billy Gibbons alongside bassist Elwood Francis, who joined following the death of long-time bassist Dusty Hill in 2021, and drummer Frank Beard. The group’s catalogue includes enduring rock staples such as La Grange, Tush, Sharp Dressed Man, Legs and Gimme All Your Lovin’, with the band continuing to attract audiences across multiple generations.

Following the North American leg, ZZ Top head to Mexico in November before continuing into Chile, Brazil and Argentina, where The Big One! Tour concludes in Buenos Aires on 24 November.

Tour Dates

July

23 July, Murcia, Spain, Plaza de Toros

25 July, Cádiz, Spain, Concert Music Festival

August

4 August, Chula Vista, CA, North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre (with Cheap Trick)

5 August, Los Angeles, CA, Hollywood Bowl (with Cheap Trick)

7 August, Fresno, CA, Fresno Convention & Entertainment Center (with McKinley James)

8 August, Saratoga, CA, The Mountain Winery (with Cheap Trick)

9 August, Modesto, CA, Fruit Yard Amphitheatre (with Cheap Trick)

11 August, Redmond, WA, Marymoor Amphitheater (with Cheap Trick)

13 August, Central Point, OR, Bi-Mart Amphitheater (with Cheap Trick)

14 August, Ridgefield, WA, Ilani Casino

18 August, Sandy, UT, Sandy City Amphitheater (with Cheap Trick)

19 August, Colorado Springs, CO, Pikes Peak Center for the Performing Arts

21 August, Eagle Pass, TX, Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino

22 August, Austin, TX, ACL Live at The Moody Theater (with Mike “The Drifter” Flanigin)

23 August, Austin, TX, ACL Live at The Moody Theater (with Mike “The Drifter” Flanigin)

26 August, Grand Rapids, MI, Meijer Gardens (with Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band)

28 August, Battle Creek, MI, FireKeepers Casino Hotel

29 August, Terre Haute, IN, The Mill (with Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band)

30 August, Kettering, OH, Fraze Pavilion

September

1 September, East Meadow, NY, Harry Chapin Lakeside Theatre

3 September, Syracuse, NY, New York State Fair, Suburban Park Stage

4 September, Essex Junction, VT, Champlain Valley Expo (with George Thorogood & The Destroyers)

5 September, Gilford, NH, Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion (with George Thorogood & The Destroyers)

6 September, Bangor, ME, Maine Savings Amphitheater (with George Thorogood & The Destroyers)

9 September, Lynn, MA, Lynn Memorial Auditorium

11 September, Solomons, MD, PNC Waterside Pavilion (with George Thorogood & The Destroyers)

12 September, Uncasville, CT, Mohegan Sun Arena (with George Thorogood & The Destroyers)

13 September, Hyannis, MA, Melody Tent

15 September, Lancaster, PA, American Music Theatre

16 September, Newport News, VA, Christopher Newport University

18 September, Wilmington, NC, Greenfield Lake Amphitheatre

19 September, LaGrange, GA, Sweetland Amphitheater at Boyd Park

20 September, Greenville, SC, Peace Center Concert Hall

22 September, Hiawassee, GA, Georgia Mountain Fair

24 September, Cary, NC, Koka Booth Amphitheatre (with Dwight Yoakam)

25 September, Huntington, WV, Mountain Health Network Arena (with Dwight Yoakam)

October

3 October, The Woodlands, TX, The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion (with Cheap Trick)

4 October, Irving, TX, The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory (with Cheap Trick)

7 October, Knoxville, TN, Tennessee Theatre

8 October, Nashville, TN, Ascend Amphitheater Riverfront Park (rescheduled)

9 October, Port Wentworth, GA, Vystar Pavilion (rescheduled)

November

9 November, Guadalajara, Mexico, Telemex Auditorium

11 November, Mexico City, Mexico, Auditorio Nacional

13 November, Monterrey, Mexico, Teatro Banamex

16 November, Santiago, Chile, Teatro Caupolicán

18 November, Porto Alegre, Brazil, KTO Arena

20 November, Curitiba, Brazil, Igloo Super Hall

21 November, São Paulo, Brazil, Suhai Music Hall

24 November, Buenos Aires, Argentina, Movistar Arena

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