 Delta Blues Museum To Pay Tribute To ZZ Top - Noise11.com
Billy Gibbons, Noise11, SXSW 2012, Ros O'Gorman, Photo

Billy Gibbons, SXSW 2012, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Delta Blues Museum To Pay Tribute To ZZ Top

by Paul Cashmere on March 25, 2025

in News

On Wednesday April 9, 2025, the Delta Blues Museum in Clarksdale, MS will honor Billy Gibbons with a tribute to ZZ Top and homage to Muddy Waters.

ZZ Top visited the museum seven years ago and gifted the institution a guitar made from a cypress timber that had fallen from the roof of a “shotgun shack” on nearby Stovall Farm, the childhood home of Muddy Waters. The guitar, dubbed “Muddywood” has been part of the Delta Blues Museum’s collection ever since.

On April 9, the Crossroads Connection taking place as part of Muddy Waters Month, will include a thank you to Billy and ZZ Top. At 2pm Billy will play Muddywood with the Delta Museum Student Band as part of the event.

At 3pm, a reception to honor Billy will take place inside with Delta Blues Museum’s Blues Ambassador Charlie Musselwhite conversing with Billy for the audience.

The event is a fundraiser. Head here for tickets.

Soon after Billy will head to Australia as ZZ Top headline the next series of Red Hot Summer.

RED HOT SUMMER TOUR DATES 2025:

Saturday 26th April
Bendigo Jockey Club, Bendigo VIC
Strictly 18+

Sunday 27th April
Mornington Racecourse, Mornington VIC
Strictly 18+

Saturday 3rd May
Roch Estate, Hunter Valley NSW
Strictly 18+

Sunday 4th May
Stuart Park, Wollongong, NSW
Strictly 18+

Saturday 10th May
Sandstone Point Hotel, Sandstone Point QLD
Strictly 18+

Tickets are available at:
www.ticketmaster.com.au

Additionally, ZZ Top and George Thorogood will play concert dates for Live Nation.

AUSTRALIA/NEW ZEALAND 2025 TOUR DATES:

Tues, April 29 – Adelaide – Aec Arena
Thurs, May 1 – Perth – Langley Park
Weds, May 7 – Melbourne – MC Arena
Tues, May 13 – Sydney – ICC Sydney Theatre
Sat, May 17 – Auckland – Spark Arena
Sun, May 18 – Wellington – TSB Arena

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Dave Evans, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Original AC/DC Singer Dave Evans Plays A Whole Lotta Acca Dacca In France

AC/DC’s original lead singer Dave Evans played a show in France on Saturday night and gave the audience a whole lotta early AC/DC.

1 day ago
Frank Carter and The Sex Pistils 2025
Sex Pistols Play First Show of 2025 in London

Sex Pistols, with Frank Carter on vocals and original members Steve Jones (guitar), Paul Cook (drums) and Glen Matlock (bass), played their first show on 2025 on 21 March in London, so we now have a blueprint of what to expect when they reach New Zealand then Australia next week.

1 day ago
Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam photo by Ros O'Gorman
Eddie Vedder Covers Neil Young for New Neil Tribute Album

Eddie Vedder has covered the Neil Young classic ‘Needle and the Damage Done’ for an upcoming Neil Young tribute album ‘Heart of Gold: The Songs of Neil Young Volume 1’.

1 day ago
Richard Clapton To Play 16th Annual State Theatre Concert

Richard Clapton has announced the date for his 16th annual State Theatre concert in Sydney.

1 day ago
Gene Simmons of KISS Photo by Ros O'Gorman
KISS To Perform Again In Las Vegas In November

KISS will reunite AGAIN in November for a series of Las Vegas shows for the KISS Army Fan Club’s 50th anniversary celebrations.

1 day ago
Neil Young photo by Ros O'Gorman
Neil Young Cancels Ukraine Concert Due To Uncertainty In The Region

Just one week after announcing he would perform a free concert in Ukraine, Neil Young has cancelled the event citing the growing uncertainty in the war-torn country.

1 day ago
Marcia Hines, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Marcia Hines and Casey Donovan To Perform The Songs of Donna Summer

Marcia Hines will pay tribute to Donna Summer and has recruited Casey Donovan to help her out in a brand new show ‘Marcia Sings Summer’.

5 days ago