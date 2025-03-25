Delta Blues Museum To Pay Tribute To ZZ Top - Noise11.com

On Wednesday April 9, 2025, the Delta Blues Museum in Clarksdale, MS will honor Billy Gibbons with a tribute to ZZ Top and homage to Muddy Waters.

ZZ Top visited the museum seven years ago and gifted the institution a guitar made from a cypress timber that had fallen from the roof of a “shotgun shack” on nearby Stovall Farm, the childhood home of Muddy Waters. The guitar, dubbed “Muddywood” has been part of the Delta Blues Museum’s collection ever since.

On April 9, the Crossroads Connection taking place as part of Muddy Waters Month, will include a thank you to Billy and ZZ Top. At 2pm Billy will play Muddywood with the Delta Museum Student Band as part of the event.

At 3pm, a reception to honor Billy will take place inside with Delta Blues Museum’s Blues Ambassador Charlie Musselwhite conversing with Billy for the audience.

The event is a fundraiser. Head here for tickets.

Soon after Billy will head to Australia as ZZ Top headline the next series of Red Hot Summer.

RED HOT SUMMER TOUR DATES 2025:

Saturday 26th April

Bendigo Jockey Club, Bendigo VIC

Strictly 18+

Sunday 27th April

Mornington Racecourse, Mornington VIC

Strictly 18+

Saturday 3rd May

Roch Estate, Hunter Valley NSW

Strictly 18+

Sunday 4th May

Stuart Park, Wollongong, NSW

Strictly 18+

Saturday 10th May

Sandstone Point Hotel, Sandstone Point QLD

Strictly 18+

Tickets are available at:

www.ticketmaster.com.au

Additionally, ZZ Top and George Thorogood will play concert dates for Live Nation.

AUSTRALIA/NEW ZEALAND 2025 TOUR DATES:

Tues, April 29 – Adelaide – Aec Arena

Thurs, May 1 – Perth – Langley Park

Weds, May 7 – Melbourne – MC Arena

Tues, May 13 – Sydney – ICC Sydney Theatre

Sat, May 17 – Auckland – Spark Arena

Sun, May 18 – Wellington – TSB Arena

