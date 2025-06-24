 ZZ Top Add A Stack Of US Dates Now Frank Beard Is Back - Noise11.com

ZZ Top By Mary Boukouvalas

ZZ Top Add A Stack Of US Dates Now Frank Beard Is Back

by Paul Cashmere on June 25, 2025

in News

ZZ Top have added in a dozen new dates to the North American tour following the return of drummer Frank Beard.

Beard took time off for health reasons and missed the Australian tour earlier this year. New dates have been added to Oklahoma, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Nevada, California, Arizona, New Mexico, Louisiana and their home state of Texas,

Billy F Gibbons commented, “This has been a great tour so we figured it would be a good idea to add some additional dates to keep the good times rolling. Come on out and see us at a concert venue near you.”

Opening acts will be Night Ranger, Payton Smith, Black Stone Cherry, Molly Hatchet and The Wallflowers.

ZZ Top’s North American tour for the rest of 2025 looks like this:

25-Jun
Laval, QC
Place Bell

26-Jun
Québec, QC
Agora Du Port De Québec

27-Jun
Moncton, NB
Casino New Brunswick – The Centre

29-Jun
St. John’s, NL
Iceberg Alley Performance Tent

1-Aug
Sturgis, SD
Sturgis Motorcycle Rally (Venue: Buffalo Chip Campground)

2-Aug
Sioux City, IA
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

4-Aug
Morrison, CO
Red Rocks Amphitheatre

6-Aug
Salina, KS
The Stiefel Theatre

7-Aug
Washington, MO
Washington Town & Country Fair

8-Aug
Arcadia, WI
Ashley For The Arts

10-Aug
Lincoln, NE
Pinewood Bowl Amphitheater

13-Aug
Salt Lake City, UT
Red Butte Garden

14-Aug
Pocatello, ID
Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre

16-Aug
Lynden, WA
Northwest Washington Fair

17-Aug
Eugene, OR
Cuthbert Amphitheatre

22-Aug
Coquitlam, BC
Great Canadian Casino Vancouver

23-Aug
Richmond, BC
River Rock Casino Resort

24-Aug
Auburn, WA
Muckleshoot Casino Resort

26-Aug
Troutdale, OR
Edgefield Amphitheater

28-Aug
Saratoga, CA
The Mountain Winery

29-Aug
Murphys, CA
Ironstone Amphitheater

30-Aug
Costa Mesa, CA
OC Fair & Event Center

3-Sep
Midland, TX
Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center

5-Sep
Tulsa, OK
River Spirit Casino Resort

6-Sep
Memphis, TN
Memphis Botanic Garden

7-Sep
Tuscaloosa, AL
Mercedes-Benz Amphitheater

11-Sep
Selbyville, DE
Freeman Arts Pavilion

13-Sep
Asbury Park, NJ
Sea.Hear.Now Festival

14-Sep
Charles Town, WV
Hollywood Casino

15-Sep
Lancaster, PA
American Music Theatre

17-Sep
New York, NY
Beacon Theatre

19-Sep
Danville, VA
Caesars Virginia

21-Sep
Bethlehem, PA
Wind Creek Bethlehem

23-Sep
Binghamton, NY
Visions Memorial Arena

24-Sep
Albany, NY
Palace Theatre – Albany

26-Sep
Providence, RI
Veteran’s Memorial Auditorium

27-Sep
Hampton, NH
Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

28-Sep
West Springfield, MA
The Big E Arena

2-Oct
Barco, NC
Morris Farm

3-Oct
Winnsboro, SC
Field & Stream Music Fest

5-Oct
Athens GA
The Classic Center

7-Oct
Knoxville, TN
The Tennessee Theatre

9-Oct
Northfield, OH
MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage

10-Oct
Terre Haute, IN
The Mill

31-Oct
Las Vegas, NV
Palms Casino Resort Pearl Concert Theater

2-Nov
Alpine, CA
Viejas Casino & Resort

4-Nov
Santa Barbara, CA
Santa Barbara Bowl

7-Nov
Rancho Mirage, CA
Agua Caliente Rancho Mirage

8-Nov
Rohnert Park, CA
Graton Resort & Casino

13-Nov
Prescott Valley, AZ
Findlay Toyota Center

14-Nov
Scottsdale, AZ
Talking Stick Resort Casino

15-Nov
Albuquerque, NM
Isleta Resort & Casino

18-Nov
Wichita Falls, TX
Kay Yeager Coliseum

20-Nov
Shreveport, LA
Municipal Auditorium

21-Nov
Baton Rouge, LA
River Center Theatre

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

ZZ Top Without Dusty and Frank Must Be Bittersweet for Billy Gibbons

It must be a strange feeling for Billy Gibbons to have to celebrate 50 years of ZZ Top on tour without his co-founders and best friends Dusty Hill and Frank Beard. The good news is that Gibbons is continuing the legacy of one of America’s greatest Blues-Rock bands.

May 8, 2025
Billy Gibbons, Noise11, SXSW 2012, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
Delta Blues Museum To Pay Tribute To ZZ Top

On Wednesday April 9, 2025, the Delta Blues Museum in Clarksdale, MS will honor Billy Gibbons with a tribute to ZZ Top and homage to Muddy Waters.

March 25, 2025
ZZ Top, Melbourne, Australia, Noise11, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
Las Vegas Declares Billy Gibbons Day

Las Vegas declared 22 December 2024 to be Billy Gibbons Day this year.

December 26, 2024
Steve Cropper
Brian May and Billy F. Gibbons Join Steve Cropper on ‘Friendlytown” Album

Steve Cropper has recruited Billy F. Gibbons of ZZ Top and Brian May of Queen appear on the new album by Steve Cropper & The Midnight Hour album ‘Friendlytown’.

July 4, 2024
Billy Gibbons - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Billy Gibbons Awarded BMI Troubadour Award

ZZ Top legend Billy F Gibbons is set to receive BMI's Troubadour Award.

August 18, 2023
Billy Gibbons, Noise11, SXSW 2012, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
Billy Gibbons Is Off On A “European Vacation”

Billy Gibbons is heading off to Europe for a month of concerts across June.

May 5, 2023
Billy Joel at the MCG 10 December 2022 photo by Bron Robinson 3
Billy Joel Show Bumped Because of Ice Hockey Match

Billy Joel has had to postpone his Madison Square Garden concert on April 22 because of some Ice Hockey match.

April 16, 2023