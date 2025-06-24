ZZ Top Add A Stack Of US Dates Now Frank Beard Is Back - Noise11.com

ZZ Top have added in a dozen new dates to the North American tour following the return of drummer Frank Beard.
Beard took time off for health reasons and missed the Australian tour earlier this year. New dates have been added to Oklahoma, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Nevada, California, Arizona, New Mexico, Louisiana and their home state of Texas,
Billy F Gibbons commented, “This has been a great tour so we figured it would be a good idea to add some additional dates to keep the good times rolling. Come on out and see us at a concert venue near you.”
Opening acts will be Night Ranger, Payton Smith, Black Stone Cherry, Molly Hatchet and The Wallflowers.
ZZ Top’s North American tour for the rest of 2025 looks like this:
25-Jun
Laval, QC
Place Bell
26-Jun
Québec, QC
Agora Du Port De Québec
27-Jun
Moncton, NB
Casino New Brunswick – The Centre
29-Jun
St. John’s, NL
Iceberg Alley Performance Tent
1-Aug
Sturgis, SD
Sturgis Motorcycle Rally (Venue: Buffalo Chip Campground)
2-Aug
Sioux City, IA
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
4-Aug
Morrison, CO
Red Rocks Amphitheatre
6-Aug
Salina, KS
The Stiefel Theatre
7-Aug
Washington, MO
Washington Town & Country Fair
8-Aug
Arcadia, WI
Ashley For The Arts
10-Aug
Lincoln, NE
Pinewood Bowl Amphitheater
13-Aug
Salt Lake City, UT
Red Butte Garden
14-Aug
Pocatello, ID
Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre
16-Aug
Lynden, WA
Northwest Washington Fair
17-Aug
Eugene, OR
Cuthbert Amphitheatre
22-Aug
Coquitlam, BC
Great Canadian Casino Vancouver
23-Aug
Richmond, BC
River Rock Casino Resort
24-Aug
Auburn, WA
Muckleshoot Casino Resort
26-Aug
Troutdale, OR
Edgefield Amphitheater
28-Aug
Saratoga, CA
The Mountain Winery
29-Aug
Murphys, CA
Ironstone Amphitheater
30-Aug
Costa Mesa, CA
OC Fair & Event Center
3-Sep
Midland, TX
Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center
5-Sep
Tulsa, OK
River Spirit Casino Resort
6-Sep
Memphis, TN
Memphis Botanic Garden
7-Sep
Tuscaloosa, AL
Mercedes-Benz Amphitheater
11-Sep
Selbyville, DE
Freeman Arts Pavilion
13-Sep
Asbury Park, NJ
Sea.Hear.Now Festival
14-Sep
Charles Town, WV
Hollywood Casino
15-Sep
Lancaster, PA
American Music Theatre
17-Sep
New York, NY
Beacon Theatre
19-Sep
Danville, VA
Caesars Virginia
21-Sep
Bethlehem, PA
Wind Creek Bethlehem
23-Sep
Binghamton, NY
Visions Memorial Arena
24-Sep
Albany, NY
Palace Theatre – Albany
26-Sep
Providence, RI
Veteran’s Memorial Auditorium
27-Sep
Hampton, NH
Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
28-Sep
West Springfield, MA
The Big E Arena
2-Oct
Barco, NC
Morris Farm
3-Oct
Winnsboro, SC
Field & Stream Music Fest
5-Oct
Athens GA
The Classic Center
7-Oct
Knoxville, TN
The Tennessee Theatre
9-Oct
Northfield, OH
MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage
10-Oct
Terre Haute, IN
The Mill
31-Oct
Las Vegas, NV
Palms Casino Resort Pearl Concert Theater
2-Nov
Alpine, CA
Viejas Casino & Resort
4-Nov
Santa Barbara, CA
Santa Barbara Bowl
7-Nov
Rancho Mirage, CA
Agua Caliente Rancho Mirage
8-Nov
Rohnert Park, CA
Graton Resort & Casino
13-Nov
Prescott Valley, AZ
Findlay Toyota Center
14-Nov
Scottsdale, AZ
Talking Stick Resort Casino
15-Nov
Albuquerque, NM
Isleta Resort & Casino
18-Nov
Wichita Falls, TX
Kay Yeager Coliseum
20-Nov
Shreveport, LA
Municipal Auditorium
21-Nov
Baton Rouge, LA
River Center Theatre
Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook