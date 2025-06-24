ZZ Top Add A Stack Of US Dates Now Frank Beard Is Back - Noise11.com

ZZ Top have added in a dozen new dates to the North American tour following the return of drummer Frank Beard.

Beard took time off for health reasons and missed the Australian tour earlier this year. New dates have been added to Oklahoma, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Nevada, California, Arizona, New Mexico, Louisiana and their home state of Texas,

Billy F Gibbons commented, “This has been a great tour so we figured it would be a good idea to add some additional dates to keep the good times rolling. Come on out and see us at a concert venue near you.”

Opening acts will be Night Ranger, Payton Smith, Black Stone Cherry, Molly Hatchet and The Wallflowers.

ZZ Top’s North American tour for the rest of 2025 looks like this:

25-Jun

Laval, QC

Place Bell

26-Jun

Québec, QC

Agora Du Port De Québec

27-Jun

Moncton, NB

Casino New Brunswick – The Centre

29-Jun

St. John’s, NL

Iceberg Alley Performance Tent

1-Aug

Sturgis, SD

Sturgis Motorcycle Rally (Venue: Buffalo Chip Campground)

2-Aug

Sioux City, IA

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

4-Aug

Morrison, CO

Red Rocks Amphitheatre

6-Aug

Salina, KS

The Stiefel Theatre

7-Aug

Washington, MO

Washington Town & Country Fair

8-Aug

Arcadia, WI

Ashley For The Arts

10-Aug

Lincoln, NE

Pinewood Bowl Amphitheater

13-Aug

Salt Lake City, UT

Red Butte Garden

14-Aug

Pocatello, ID

Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre

16-Aug

Lynden, WA

Northwest Washington Fair

17-Aug

Eugene, OR

Cuthbert Amphitheatre

22-Aug

Coquitlam, BC

Great Canadian Casino Vancouver

23-Aug

Richmond, BC

River Rock Casino Resort

24-Aug

Auburn, WA

Muckleshoot Casino Resort

26-Aug

Troutdale, OR

Edgefield Amphitheater

28-Aug

Saratoga, CA

The Mountain Winery

29-Aug

Murphys, CA

Ironstone Amphitheater

30-Aug

Costa Mesa, CA

OC Fair & Event Center

3-Sep

Midland, TX

Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center

5-Sep

Tulsa, OK

River Spirit Casino Resort

6-Sep

Memphis, TN

Memphis Botanic Garden

7-Sep

Tuscaloosa, AL

Mercedes-Benz Amphitheater

11-Sep

Selbyville, DE

Freeman Arts Pavilion

13-Sep

Asbury Park, NJ

Sea.Hear.Now Festival

14-Sep

Charles Town, WV

Hollywood Casino

15-Sep

Lancaster, PA

American Music Theatre

17-Sep

New York, NY

Beacon Theatre

19-Sep

Danville, VA

Caesars Virginia

21-Sep

Bethlehem, PA

Wind Creek Bethlehem

23-Sep

Binghamton, NY

Visions Memorial Arena

24-Sep

Albany, NY

Palace Theatre – Albany

26-Sep

Providence, RI

Veteran’s Memorial Auditorium

27-Sep

Hampton, NH

Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

28-Sep

West Springfield, MA

The Big E Arena

2-Oct

Barco, NC

Morris Farm

3-Oct

Winnsboro, SC

Field & Stream Music Fest

5-Oct

Athens GA

The Classic Center

7-Oct

Knoxville, TN

The Tennessee Theatre

9-Oct

Northfield, OH

MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage

10-Oct

Terre Haute, IN

The Mill

31-Oct

Las Vegas, NV

Palms Casino Resort Pearl Concert Theater

2-Nov

Alpine, CA

Viejas Casino & Resort

4-Nov

Santa Barbara, CA

Santa Barbara Bowl

7-Nov

Rancho Mirage, CA

Agua Caliente Rancho Mirage

8-Nov

Rohnert Park, CA

Graton Resort & Casino

13-Nov

Prescott Valley, AZ

Findlay Toyota Center

14-Nov

Scottsdale, AZ

Talking Stick Resort Casino

15-Nov

Albuquerque, NM

Isleta Resort & Casino

18-Nov

Wichita Falls, TX

Kay Yeager Coliseum

20-Nov

Shreveport, LA

Municipal Auditorium

21-Nov

Baton Rouge, LA

River Center Theatre

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook