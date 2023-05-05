Billy Gibbons Is Off On A “European Vacation” - Noise11.com

Billy Gibbons is heading off to Europe for a month of concerts across June.

Billy will perform at Sweden Rock Festival in Solvesborg on June 10 and play 20 shows with the last in Bournemouth, UK on July 11.

Billy’s band is John Douglas, touring drummer for Aerosmith on drums/percussion and Austin Hanks on guitar. Matt Sorum makes temporary leave attending to important family matters at home.

Gibbons commented, “Matt’s my long-standing pal and consummate professional, and we can’t say enough how much we dig working and touring together. Matt’s short leave from the Europe dates called upon wrangling the work with our good friend, John Douglas, to join this Euro adventure with the BFG outfit as he exclaimed, “Hell yeah, I’m in!’”

Billy F Gibbons: The Big One – Part 2 – ’23 Tour dates:

June 10 Solvesborg, Sweden / Sweden Rock Fest.

June 12 Tampere, Finland / Tampere Hall

June 13 Helsinki Finland / House of Culture

June 15 Oslo, Norway / Sentrum Scene

June 17 Copenhagen, Denmark / Copenhell Festival

June 19 Hamburg, DE / Grosse Freiheit

June 20 Frankfurt, DE / Batschkapp

June 21 Nurenburg, DE / Lowensaal

June 23 Leipzig, DE / Parkbuhne

June 24 Cologne, DE / E-Werk

June 25 Winterbach, Germany / Salier Halle

June 26 Praha, Czech Rep. /O2 Universium

June 28 Vienna, Austria / Gasometer

June 29 Zurich, Switzerland / Volkshaus

July 2 London, UK / O2 Shepard’s Bush Empire

July 3 Birmingham, UK / O2 Institute Birmingham

July 5 Albi, France / Festival Pause Guitare

July 6 Paris, France / Olympia

July 8 Brussels, Belgium / Cirque Royal

July 9 Weert, Netherlands / Bospop Festival

July 11 Bournemouth, UK / O2 Academy Bournemouth

