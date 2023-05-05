Billy Gibbons Is Off On A “European Vacation” - Noise11.com

Billy Gibbons is heading off to Europe for a month of concerts across June.
Billy will perform at Sweden Rock Festival in Solvesborg on June 10 and play 20 shows with the last in Bournemouth, UK on July 11.
Billy’s band is John Douglas, touring drummer for Aerosmith on drums/percussion and Austin Hanks on guitar. Matt Sorum makes temporary leave attending to important family matters at home.
Gibbons commented, “Matt’s my long-standing pal and consummate professional, and we can’t say enough how much we dig working and touring together. Matt’s short leave from the Europe dates called upon wrangling the work with our good friend, John Douglas, to join this Euro adventure with the BFG outfit as he exclaimed, “Hell yeah, I’m in!’”
Billy F Gibbons: The Big One – Part 2 – ’23 Tour dates:
June 10 Solvesborg, Sweden / Sweden Rock Fest.
June 12 Tampere, Finland / Tampere Hall
June 13 Helsinki Finland / House of Culture
June 15 Oslo, Norway / Sentrum Scene
June 17 Copenhagen, Denmark / Copenhell Festival
June 19 Hamburg, DE / Grosse Freiheit
June 20 Frankfurt, DE / Batschkapp
June 21 Nurenburg, DE / Lowensaal
June 23 Leipzig, DE / Parkbuhne
June 24 Cologne, DE / E-Werk
June 25 Winterbach, Germany / Salier Halle
June 26 Praha, Czech Rep. /O2 Universium
June 28 Vienna, Austria / Gasometer
June 29 Zurich, Switzerland / Volkshaus
July 2 London, UK / O2 Shepard’s Bush Empire
July 3 Birmingham, UK / O2 Institute Birmingham
July 5 Albi, France / Festival Pause Guitare
July 6 Paris, France / Olympia
July 8 Brussels, Belgium / Cirque Royal
July 9 Weert, Netherlands / Bospop Festival
July 11 Bournemouth, UK / O2 Academy Bournemouth
