Las Vegas Declares Billy Gibbons Day - Noise11.com

by Paul Cashmere on December 26, 2024

Las Vegas declared 22 December 2024 to be Billy Gibbons Day this year.

The ZZ Top co-founder was originally from Houston, Texas but now lives in Vegas.

In declaring Billy Gibson Day Las Vegas Mayor Brian Knudsen proclaimed:

“Whereas; Billy Gibbons is an American rock musician, best known as the guitarist and primary vocalist or ‘That Little Ol Band From Texas’ ZZ TOP. Billy began his canter in MOVING SIDEWALKS and was the opening act for JIMI HENDRIX EXPERIENCE; and

“Whereas; Billy Gibbons formed ZZ TOP in late 1969 and released ZZ TOP’s first album in early 1971, They are known for their live performances, sly and humorous lyrics, and the matching appearances wearing sunglasses, hats and long beards; and

“Whereas; ZZ TOP has released 15 studio albums and sold an estimated 50 million records. They have won three MTV Video Music Awards, with such music hits as ‘La Grange’, ‘Tush’, ‘I Thank You’, ‘Cheap Sunglasses’, ‘Gimme All Your Loving’, ‘Sharp Dressed Man’, ‘Legs’, ‘Doubleback’ and ‘Viva Las Vegas’. In 2004, ZZ TOP was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame; and

“Whereas; Billy Gibbons is an author and wrote ‘Billy F Gibbons: Rock + Roll Gearhead’ to commemorate the 50th anniversary of ZZ TOP; and

“Whereas; Billy Gibbons is listed by Rolling Stone as one of the 100 greatest guitarists of all time. Billy has supported Las Vegas entertainment, and the local community through his musical appearances for the past fifty-five years.”

ZZ Top will headline series two of Red Hot Summer 2025 in Australia.

The Red Hot Summer shows will also feature The Living End, Baby Animals, Rose Tattoo & Dallas Frasca.

RED HOT SUMMER TOUR DATES 2025:

Saturday 26th April
Bendigo Jockey Club, Bendigo VIC
Strictly 18+

Sunday 27th April
Mornington Racecourse, Mornington VIC
Strictly 18+

Saturday 3rd May
Roch Estate, Hunter Valley NSW
Strictly 18+

Sunday 4th May
Stuart Park, Wollongong, NSW
Strictly 18+

Saturday 10th May
Sandstone Point Hotel, Sandstone Point QLD
Strictly 18+

Tickets are available at:
www.ticketmaster.com.au

Additionally, ZZ Top and George Thorogood will play concert dates for Live Nation.

AUSTRALIA/NEW ZEALAND 2025 TOUR DATES:

Tues, April 29 – Adelaide – Aec Arena
Thurs, May 1 – Perth – Langley Park
Weds, May 7 – Melbourne – MC Arena
Tues, May 13 – Sydney – ICC Sydney Theatre
Sat, May 17 – Auckland – Spark Arena
Sun, May 18 – Wellington – TSB Arena

