ZZ Top Have An Album With Dusty Hill Still To Come - Noise11.com

Billy Gibbons has confirmed that the next ZZ Top album will include songs with the band’s late bass player Dusty Hill.

Joe ‘Dusty’ Hill died in July, 2021 at age 72. Gibbons told Classic Rock that Hill had recorded some parts for the next ZZ Top album before he died and that Elwood Francis will feature on the newer tracks. ZZ Top guitar tech Elwood Francis took over on bass after Hill’s passing. Elwood had worked with ZZ Top for over 30 years.

ZZ Top’s last studio album was ‘La Futura’ in 2012. It was the 15th album for the band. ZZ Top has only had two albums so far this century including ‘Mescalero’ in 2003. By comparison, Gibbons has had three studio albums since 2015. ‘Perfectamundo’ (2015), ‘The Big Bad Blues’ (2018) and ‘Hardware’ (2021).

ZZ Top continued to perform immediately after Dusty’s death with the first show just two days later on 30 July 2021. Francis had been performing the previous week with the band when Dusty suddenly fell ill and withdrew from the tour.

