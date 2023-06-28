 ZZ Top Have An Album With Dusty Hill Still To Come - Noise11.com
ZZ Top, Melbourne, Australia, Noise11, Ros O'Gorman, Photo

ZZ Top, Melbourne, Australia, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

ZZ Top Have An Album With Dusty Hill Still To Come

by Paul Cashmere on June 28, 2023

in News

Billy Gibbons has confirmed that the next ZZ Top album will include songs with the band’s late bass player Dusty Hill.

Joe ‘Dusty’ Hill died in July, 2021 at age 72. Gibbons told Classic Rock that Hill had recorded some parts for the next ZZ Top album before he died and that Elwood Francis will feature on the newer tracks. ZZ Top guitar tech Elwood Francis took over on bass after Hill’s passing. Elwood had worked with ZZ Top for over 30 years.

ZZ Top’s last studio album was ‘La Futura’ in 2012. It was the 15th album for the band. ZZ Top has only had two albums so far this century including ‘Mescalero’ in 2003. By comparison, Gibbons has had three studio albums since 2015. ‘Perfectamundo’ (2015), ‘The Big Bad Blues’ (2018) and ‘Hardware’ (2021).

ZZ Top continued to perform immediately after Dusty’s death with the first show just two days later on 30 July 2021. Francis had been performing the previous week with the band when Dusty suddenly fell ill and withdrew from the tour.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets
Pink Floyd’s Nick Mason Has Driven A Holden And Wasn’t Happy With It

Pink Floyd drummer and car collector and enthusiast Nick Mason says he has driven an Australian car and he is not proud of it. Nick once drove a Holden in a Grand Prix.

10 seconds ago
Donald Fagen and Steely Dan photo by Ros O'Gorman
Steely Dan fans Fall For Another “Royal Scam’ Over Lost Track ‘The Second Arrangement’

Steely Dan fans around the world appear to be going crazy over news of a newly unearthered Steely Dan treasure, the missing ‘Gaucho’ track ‘The Second Arrangement’ but it isn’t that new.

1 hour ago
Ed Kuepper photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ed Kuepper Archives Reissues Will Include An Unreleased Album

Ed Kuepper, the punk pioneer and co-founder of The Saints, The Aints and Laughing Clowns, has started his archives reissue journey with his first and fifth solo album out again on vinyl. ‘Electrical Storm’ (1985) and ‘Honey Steel’s Gold’ (1991) have kickstarted the project.

3 hours ago
Blondie, Rod Laver Arena Melbourne on Thursday 6 April 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Debbie Harry Gives Glastonbury 2023 The Blondie Experience

Debbie Harry was billed as Blondie at Glastonbury even through these days its just Debbie and Clem Burke left.

1 day ago
Elton John at Mt Duneed Winery 7 Dec 2019 photo by Jackson
Elton John Breaks BBC Glastonbury Viewing Record

Record overnight audiences tuned into the BBC’s live Glastonbury TV coverage this weekend, with Elton John’s epic performance watched by a peak audience of 7.6 million on BBC One.

1 day ago
Tina Turner Private Dancer
New York Plans Tina Turner Tribute

The late Tina Turner is set to be honoured in New York City at Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular next month.

2 days ago
Graham Gouldman Keeps The Legend of 10cc Alive Through The Greatest Hits Tour

10cc legend Graham Gouldman had clocked up enough hits for others to put a deposit down for a house before 10cc even started. The Yardbirds ‘For Your Love’, ‘Herman’s Hermits ‘No Milk Today’ and The Hollies ‘Bus Stop’ were Graham Gouldman compositions.

2 days ago