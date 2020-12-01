2020 Screen Music Awards Winners Announced - Noise11.com

The 2020 Screen Music Awards were held tonight and here are the winners.
David Bridie has won the Best Original Song Composed for Screen for ‘Ballad of the Bridge Builders’ sung by Archie Roach from ‘The Skin of Others’. David won his first Screen Music Award in 2005 and again in 2019.
2020 Screen Music Awards Winners
Distinguished Services to the Australian Screen
Composer Nerida Tyson-Chew
Feature Film Score of the Year
Title True History of the Kelly Gang
Composed by Jed Kurzel
Published by G Schirmer Australia obo Chester Music
Best Music for a Documentary
Title Machine
Composed by Matteo Zingales
Published by Sonar Music
Best Music for a Short Film
Title The Sand That Ate The Sea
Composed by Luke Howard
Published by Secretly Canadian Publishing
Best Soundtrack Album
Title Judy & Punch
Composed by François Tétaz
Published by Sony/ATV Music Publishing
Best Original Song Composed for the Screen
Title Ballad of the Bridge Builders from The Skin of Others
Composed by David Bridie*/Tom Murray
Published by Mushroom Music*
Best Music for Children’s Television
Title Thalu
Composed by Ned Beckley/Josh Hogan
Best Television Theme
Title Unorthodox
Composed by Antonio Gambale
Published by BMG Rights Management obo Maisie Anthems
Best Music for a Television Series or Serial
Title The Secrets She Keeps
Composed by Amanda Brown
Published by Kobalt Music Publishing obo Lillipilli IP
Best Music for a Mini-Series or Telemovie
Title Unorthodox
Composed by Antonio Gambale
Published by BMG Rights Management obo Maisie Anthems
Best Music for an Advertisement
Title Georgetown Optician: Eyes Say More Than Words
Composed by Scott Langley
Published by Squeak E. Clean Studios
Most Performed Screen Composer – Australia
Composers: Adam Gock and Dinesh Wick
Most Performed Screen Composer – Overseas
Composer: Neil Sutherland