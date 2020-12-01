 2020 Screen Music Awards Winners Announced - Noise11.com
My Friend The Chocolate Cake perform at the Recital Centre in Melbourne on 16 June 2017. Photo by Ros OGorman

David Bridie performs with My Friend The Chocolate Cake perform at the Recital Centre in Melbourne on 16 June 2017. Photo by Ros OGorman

2020 Screen Music Awards Winners Announced

by Paul Cashmere on December 1, 2020

The 2020 Screen Music Awards were held tonight and here are the winners.

David Bridie has won the Best Original Song Composed for Screen for ‘Ballad of the Bridge Builders’ sung by Archie Roach from ‘The Skin of Others’. David won his first Screen Music Award in 2005 and again in 2019.

2020 Screen Music Awards Winners

Distinguished Services to the Australian Screen

Composer                      Nerida Tyson-Chew

Feature Film Score of the Year

Title                              True History of the Kelly Gang

Composed by                 Jed Kurzel

Published by                   G Schirmer Australia obo Chester Music

Best Music for a Documentary

Title                              Machine            

Composed by                 Matteo Zingales 

Published by                   Sonar Music

Best Music for a Short Film

Title                              The Sand That Ate The Sea

Composed by                  Luke Howard

Published by                   Secretly Canadian Publishing 

Best Soundtrack Album

Title                              Judy & Punch

Composed by                 François Tétaz

Published by                   Sony/ATV Music Publishing

Best Original Song Composed for the Screen

Title                              Ballad of the Bridge Builders from The Skin of Others

Composed by                 David Bridie*/Tom Murray

Published by                   Mushroom Music*

Best Music for Children’s Television

Title                              Thalu

Composed by                 Ned Beckley/Josh Hogan

Best Television Theme

Title                              Unorthodox

Composed by                 Antonio Gambale 

Published by                   BMG Rights Management obo Maisie Anthems 

Best Music for a Television Series or Serial

Title                              The Secrets She Keeps

Composed by                 Amanda Brown

Published by                   Kobalt Music Publishing obo Lillipilli IP

Best Music for a Mini-Series or Telemovie

Title                              Unorthodox

Composed by                 Antonio Gambale 

Published by                   BMG Rights Management obo Maisie Anthems 

Best Music for an Advertisement

Title                              Georgetown Optician: Eyes Say More Than Words

Composed by                 Scott Langley

Published by                   Squeak E. Clean Studios

Most Performed Screen Composer – Australia

Composers:                   Adam Gock and Dinesh Wick 

Most Performed Screen Composer – Overseas

Composer:                    Neil Sutherland

