2020 Screen Music Awards Winners Announced - Noise11.com

The 2020 Screen Music Awards were held tonight and here are the winners.

David Bridie has won the Best Original Song Composed for Screen for ‘Ballad of the Bridge Builders’ sung by Archie Roach from ‘The Skin of Others’. David won his first Screen Music Award in 2005 and again in 2019.

2020 Screen Music Awards Winners

Distinguished Services to the Australian Screen

Composer Nerida Tyson-Chew

Feature Film Score of the Year

Title True History of the Kelly Gang

Composed by Jed Kurzel

Published by G Schirmer Australia obo Chester Music

Best Music for a Documentary

Title Machine

Composed by Matteo Zingales

Published by Sonar Music

Best Music for a Short Film

Title The Sand That Ate The Sea

Composed by Luke Howard

Published by Secretly Canadian Publishing

Best Soundtrack Album

Title Judy & Punch

Composed by François Tétaz

Published by Sony/ATV Music Publishing

Best Original Song Composed for the Screen

Title Ballad of the Bridge Builders from The Skin of Others

Composed by David Bridie*/Tom Murray

Published by Mushroom Music*

Best Music for Children’s Television

Title Thalu

Composed by Ned Beckley/Josh Hogan

Best Television Theme

Title Unorthodox

Composed by Antonio Gambale

Published by BMG Rights Management obo Maisie Anthems

Best Music for a Television Series or Serial

Title The Secrets She Keeps

Composed by Amanda Brown

Published by Kobalt Music Publishing obo Lillipilli IP

Best Music for a Mini-Series or Telemovie

Title Unorthodox

Composed by Antonio Gambale

Published by BMG Rights Management obo Maisie Anthems

Best Music for an Advertisement

Title Georgetown Optician: Eyes Say More Than Words

Composed by Scott Langley

Published by Squeak E. Clean Studios

Most Performed Screen Composer – Australia

Composers: Adam Gock and Dinesh Wick

Most Performed Screen Composer – Overseas

Composer: Neil Sutherland

http://www.noise11.com

Comments

comments