50 Cent Slams Kanye West Over Presidential Stunt

50 Cent has slammed Kanye West’s bid to become the U.S. President, insisting the news is an unnecessary ‘diversion’.

Kanye announced his plans to run against current leader Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden on America’s Independence Day, prompting backlash and ridicule from most.

And now 50 Cent is putting down his former rival’s political pursuits, accusing West of becoming nothing but a distraction during a crucial U.S. presidential election in November.

“I’m going to contemplate running myself. I’m going to run to create a diversion for someone else,” he told Billboard, “the new thing is to run to create a diversion and distract people.”

The rapper also poked fun at the fact West’s YEEZY company received over $2 million (£1.6 million) through Trump’s Paycheck Protection Program, which reportedly saved over 100 jobs.

He added, “Would you run against someone who just gave you $2 million?”

50 Cent also recalled President Barack Obama calling West a “jackass” for interrupting Taylor Swift’s speech during the MTV Video Music Awards in 2009, adding, “Maybe that’s why you embrace this one (President).”

Elsewhere in the interview, 50 applauded Trump’s unapologetic stance, crediting him with teaching a valuable lesson: “You know what I learned from my president?” he asked, “That I don’t have to be apologetic. And whatever the fuck you said is fake news.”

