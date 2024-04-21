Pink Sues Pharrell - Noise11.com

P!nk has filed legal action against Pharrell Williams over his proposed P.Inc. trademark.

Pink’s lawyers have sued Williams, citing the brand name’s similarity to her stage name, reports Rolling Stone magazine.

The legal paperwork filed on the singer’s behalf shows that she officially registered the ‘PINK’ trademark in 2001, and they now believe that Pharrell’s attempt to use a comparable brand could harm her business.

“P.Inc mark is similar to the PINK marks in sight, sound, meaning and commercial impression,” the suit claims.

“(The) goods and services are identical and/or closely related. … (P.Inc) is likely to market and promote its goods through the same channels of trade and to the same consumers as (P!nk).”

P!nk’s reps have asked the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board in the US to consider their appeal.

Born Alecia Moore, the pseudonym P!nk was first born out of an embarrassing moment at camp, but later came to life as a reference to a Reservoir Dogs character.

“It’s just a nickname that’s been following me my whole life,” she told CNN in 2001.

Pharrell is also currently in a legal dispute with his former Neptunes partner Chad Hugo, after Hugo accused Williams of seeking sole control over the group’s trademarks without consulting him.

P!nk is set to take her Summer Carnival tour back to the UK, Ireland and Europe this June and July, before embarking on a string of North American dates.

