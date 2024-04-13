Shakira Loses Song Lyrics At Airport - Noise11.com

Shakira has revealed she once lost song lyrics in an airport.

During an appearance on a recent episode of Sean Evans’ Hot Ones, Shakira revealed that she once misplaced an entire album’s worth of lyrics earlier in her career.

“When I was like 21, I had written a whole body of work and it got lost at an airport in Bogotá,” Shakira told the host. “I had all my lyrics in my dad’s briefcase because I used to travel with my parents back in the day and I think that it just disappeared at the airport.”

Shakira explained that the incident inspired the name of her 1998 album Where Are the Thieves?, which translates as Dónde Están los Ladrones?

“So that’s why I named that album Where Are the Thieves? after that story,” the 47-year-old said. “I had to reconstruct all of the lyrics in my head, and I was able to after a great deal of effort.”

Sean then asked Shakira if she thought she had been “targeted” by a thief.

“No, no, I wasn’t targeted specifically,” she replied. “I think just you know, the bag disappeared, the suitcase disappeared with my lyrics and it was unfortunate.”

The Hips Don’t Lie hitmaker light-heartedly added that the experience was “so painful”.

