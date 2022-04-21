 A$AP Rocky Arrested In Connected To Los Angeles Shooting - Noise11.com
A$AP Rocky, Noise11, Photo

A$AP Rocky

A$AP Rocky Arrested In Connected To Los Angeles Shooting

by Music-News.com on April 22, 2022

in News

A$AP Rocky was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday morning.

The rapper, real name Rakim Mayers, was detained by Los Angeles Police Department officers after he landed at the airport on a private plane following a vacation in Barbados with his pregnant girlfriend Rihanna.

A police official reported that Mayers, 33, had been arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred in the Hollywood area on the evening of 6 November 2021.

“The argument escalated and resulted in the suspect firing a handgun at the victim. The victim sustained a minor injury from the incident and later sought his medical treatment,” they said in a statement. “Following the shooting, the suspect and two additional males fled the area on foot.”

The case will be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for filing consideration.

Details of the shooting had not been reported previously.

Mayers’s attorney, Alan Jackson, confirmed to NBC News that his client had been arrested but did not offer a statement.

Representatives for Rihanna have not yet commented on the news.

music-news.com

