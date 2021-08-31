ABBA Generate Over 4 Million First Day Tik Tok Views - Noise11.com

ABBA have joined social media platform Tik Tok and in just over 24 hours have generated over 4 million views.
ABBA have uploaded two videos. One promotes the upcoming ABBA Voyage announcement for later this week and the other is a short piano version of ‘Dancing Queen’.
@abba
ABBA now on TikTok. Join us! ##abba
@abba
Thank you for waiting, the journey is about to begin. Agnetha, Björn, Benny, Anni-Frid. ##ABBAVoyage ##ABBA
ABBA will reveal the plans behind their new project Voyage on Thursday (2 September). For Australian fans the announcement will be around 3:45am Friday.
