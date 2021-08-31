ABBA Generate Over 4 Million First Day Tik Tok Views - Noise11.com

ABBA have joined social media platform Tik Tok and in just over 24 hours have generated over 4 million views.

ABBA have uploaded two videos. One promotes the upcoming ABBA Voyage announcement for later this week and the other is a short piano version of ‘Dancing Queen’.

ABBA will reveal the plans behind their new project Voyage on Thursday (2 September). For Australian fans the announcement will be around 3:45am Friday.

Check out more Noise11 ABBA stories here

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments