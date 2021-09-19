 Adele Plans A Return To Live Performance - Noise11.com
Adele performs at on March 18, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo credit: Graham Denholm / Getty Images

Adele performs at on March 18, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo credit: Graham Denholm / Getty Images supplied by Live Nation

Adele Plans A Return To Live Performance

by Music-News.com on September 20, 2021

in News

Adele will make her live comeback in December.

Adele is reportedly planning to mark the release of her long-awaited fourth album with a gig in Las Vegas – her first live event in over four years – on 10 December, which will be broadcast around the world.

A source told the Sunday Mirror newspaper: “Adele’s new album is the most highly-anticipated record of the year. It’s been a long time coming but her label wants it released before Christmas and have their sights set on a performance in Vegas.

“Adele and her management have been in talks with BBC America about broadcasting it around the world. This will be one of few performances as part of her promotional tour.

“Obviously with ongoing Covid dramas and concern for safety it could affect recording, but this is the date scheduled right now.”

Adele’s most recent album, ’25’, was released in 2015 and the follow-up is expected to finally be out in November, having been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Ed Sheeran recently confirmed Adele was expected to be back “before Christmas”.

Asked if his track ‘Bad Habits’ would be the song of the year, he said: “I don’t know, I think Adele’s coming back before Christmas. I’ve heard rumours.”

It was recently claimed Adele was planning a residency in Las Vegas and liked the idea because it would help her family situation.

Adele would be able to stay living in Los Angeles and be in Las Vegas via private jet in just 40 minutes.

A source said: “Adele has very recently been talking to musicians that she has worked with before to gauge their availability, to see whether they could be in Vegas for the gigs.

“It is all very exciting. It would make her a lot of money but it would also mean she could have a routine. It would be hugely lucrative for her but also really fun.

“She loves performing live and there would be no shortage of people travelling to see her once the Covid restrictions are dropped.”

music-news.com

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Damon Albarn Melbourne 2014, photo ros ogorman
Damon Albarn’s New Album Title Is Years Old

Damon Albarn chose his album title "years ago". Albarn has released his latest solo album, 'The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows' - the follow-up to 2014’s 'Everyday Robots' - and explained he had singled out a line from poet John Clare's 'Love And Memory' some time ago with the intention of using it in a musical project one day.

12 hours ago
Michael Buble at Rod Laver Arena, photo Ros O'Gorman
Michael Buble Reheats The Christmas Turkey Yet Again

Michael Buble has gone back to the microwave to serve up yet another portion of his 2011 Christmas turkey ‘Christmas’.

2 days ago
Snow Patrol
Gary Lightbody Confirms New Snow Patrol Is On The Way

As music fans around the UK begin to gear up for this weekend's upcoming Isle of Wight Festival Absolute Radio caught up with lead singer Gary Lightbody from Snow Patrol, who are headlining the Saturday night.

3 days ago
The Amity Affliction
The Amity Affliction Debut New Song ‘Like Love’ For Late Friend SK

The Amity Affliction have a new song ‘Like Love’, written in memory of their late friend SK who passed away after experiencing depression.

4 days ago
The Cat Empire
The Cat Empire Disband

The Cat Empire have announced their break-up.

4 days ago
Coldplay perform at Etihad Stadium in Melbourne on Friday 9 December 2016. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Coldplay Have A Song With BTS Coming

Coldplay have teamed with South Korean boyband BTS for a new song ‘My Universe’ coming next week.

5 days ago
Josh Homme Queens of the Stone Age by Ros OGorman 200
Josh Homme Issued Restraining Order

Josh Homme's ex-wife Brody Dalle and their two sons have filed for a restraining order against the rock star.

September 13, 2021