 Adele Shows Off The New Bod - Noise11.com
Adele performs at on March 18, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo credit: Graham Denholm / Getty Images

Adele performs at on March 18, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo credit: Graham Denholm / Getty Images

Adele Shows Off The New Bod

by Music-News.com on August 3, 2020

in News

Adele showed off her seven stone weight loss as she supported “Queen” Beyonce.

Adele wowed with her seven stone weight loss in the photograph, where she knelt under the television which was showing Beyonce’s Black Is King visual album.

Taking to photo-sharing site Instagram, she wrote: “Thank you Queen for always making us all feel so loved through your art (sic)”

It had previously been claimed that Beyonce and Adele had “bonded” over their weight loss journeys and sharing fitness tips.

A source said: “Beyonce is Adele’s ultimate icon and they bonded over their weight loss journeys. She has helped her with her own fitness tips, as well as giving her a different outlook on it all, by teaching her to enjoy the work that she’s putting in. The Oscars were her incentive to work hard, so she could show off the amazing results.”

Meanwhile, Adele’s former trainer Pete Geracimo previously insisted she never wanted to get “super skinny”.

He wrote: “As Adele’s former London-based personal trainer, it’s disheartening to read negative commentary and fat-phobic accusations questioning the genuineness of her amazing weight loss. In my personal experience of working with her through many highs and lows, she always marched to the beat of her own drum on her own terms. She never undermined her God-given talent in any way. She let her incredible voice do the talking, or should I say singing! She never once pretended to be something that she wasn’t. What you saw was what you got. And we all LOVED it!

“When Adele and I started our journey together, it was never about getting super skinny. It was about getting her healthy. Especially post pregnancy and post surgery. When 25 dropped and the tour announced, we had to get ready for a 13 month gruelling schedule. In that time, she warmed to training and made better food choices. As a result, she lost considerable weight and people took notice. Her body transformation was splashed across every media outlet. The attention it generated was mind-blowing.”

View this post on Instagram

5 ciders in 👌🏻

A post shared by Adele (@adele) on

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Hayley Williams of Paramore photo by Ros O'Gorman
Hayley Williams To Participate In Best Coast 10th Anniversary Gig

Paramore's Hayley Williams will be among the special guests helping Best Coast celebrate the 10th anniversary of their debut album Crazy For You.

17 hours ago
Sheryl Crow at Margaret Court Arena. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Sheryl Crow Updates ‘Woman In The White House’ for 2020 Election

Sheryl Crow has gone back to her 2012 political song ‘Woman In The White House’ to recreate a new 2020 version for fans.

23 hours ago
Corey Taylor
Slipknot and Stone Sour Frontman Corey Taylor To Release His First Solo Album

Corey Taylor of both Slipknot and Stone Sour will release his debut solo album in October.

4 days ago
Marilyn Manson
Hear Marilyn Manson’s New Song ‘We Are Chaos’ Produced By Shooter Jennings

Shooter Jennings is an unusual choice as producer for Marilyn Manson but its happened.

4 days ago
Thirty Seconds To Mars, Jared Leto, Video, Music Interview, Noise11, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
30 Seconds To Mars Are Working On New Album

Jared Leto has confirmed 30 Seconds to Mars are back in the studio working on their sixth studio album.

4 days ago
Lady Antebellum: Photo Ros O'Gorman
Lady A Tells Lady Antebellum To Piss Off Stealing Her Name

Blues singer Anita White is calling on the country stars formerly known as Lady Antebellum to embrace real change and rebrand themselves entirely, instead of trying to hijack her stage name of Lady A.

5 days ago
Katy Perry, photo by Ros O'Gorman, rod laver arena, Melbourne 2014
Katy Perry Launching Livestream Series

Pregnant pop star Katy Perry has invited fans to join her for weekly Livestream sessions after having to delay the release of her new album by two weeks.

5 days ago