Posthumous Aaron Carter Track 'Recovery' Released - Noise11.com

Aaron Carter’s twin sister, Angel Carter and his producer Aaron Pearce have released his posthumous track, ‘Recovery’.

Carter was found dead in his bathtub at his California home in November 2022.

In April 2023, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner attributed the cause of death to drowning after inhaling difluoroethane and taking alprazolam, the generic form of brand-name Xanax.

The report added that he was “incapacitated while in the bathtub due to the effects” of the drugs he took which contributed to his death by drowning.

And, 18 months after his tragic death, his twin sister has paid tribute to him by releasing the track ‘Recovery’.

It will be featured on an upcoming album ‘The Recovery Album’, which will include music recorded over 10 years ago, according to Rolling Stone.

A portion of proceeds from the music will benefit mental health nonprofit The Kids Mental Health Foundation and a trust for Aaron’s son, Prince Lyric Carter.

Speaking on ‘CBS Mornings’, Angel said: “The fans have been asking for the music, and after Aaron passed away we put together a benefit concert called ‘The Songs for Tomorrow Concert,’ and we had played ‘Recovery’ during this show. And fans were just reaching out to Aaron Pearce and I, begging us to release this music. So, here we are today.”

