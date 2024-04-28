 Posthumous Aaron Carter Track 'Recovery' Released - Noise11.com
Aaron Carter

Aaron Carter

Posthumous Aaron Carter Track ‘Recovery’ Released

by Music-News.com on April 28, 2024

in News

Aaron Carter’s twin sister, Angel Carter and his producer Aaron Pearce have released his posthumous track, ‘Recovery’.

Carter was found dead in his bathtub at his California home in November 2022.

In April 2023, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner attributed the cause of death to drowning after inhaling difluoroethane and taking alprazolam, the generic form of brand-name Xanax.

The report added that he was “incapacitated while in the bathtub due to the effects” of the drugs he took which contributed to his death by drowning.

And, 18 months after his tragic death, his twin sister has paid tribute to him by releasing the track ‘Recovery’.

It will be featured on an upcoming album ‘The Recovery Album’, which will include music recorded over 10 years ago, according to Rolling Stone.

A portion of proceeds from the music will benefit mental health nonprofit The Kids Mental Health Foundation and a trust for Aaron’s son, Prince Lyric Carter.

Speaking on ‘CBS Mornings’, Angel said: “The fans have been asking for the music, and after Aaron passed away we put together a benefit concert called ‘The Songs for Tomorrow Concert,’ and we had played ‘Recovery’ during this show. And fans were just reaching out to Aaron Pearce and I, begging us to release this music. So, here we are today.”

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Florence + The Machine
Florence Welch Likely To Join Taylor Swift Tour

Florence Welch hinted she could pop up at one of Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' shows in London.

2 days ago
Hayley Williams of Paramore photo by Ros O'Gorman
Hayley Williams Is Set To Tour With Taylor Swift

Hayley Williams is excited to be joining Taylor Swift on the road, following the release of her longtime pal’s 11th studio album.

4 days ago
Kid Cudi for Heatwave Festival
Kid Cudi and His Broken Foot

Kid Cudi has shared an update on his health after injuring his foot during his appearance at the Coachella Festival.

5 days ago
David Byrne photo by Ros O'Gorman
David Byrne Covers Paramore ‘Hard Times’

David Byrne has covered Paramore’s ‘Hard Times’ after Paramore’ covered David’s Talking Heads classic ‘Burning Down The House’.

6 days ago
Pink: Photo Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
Pink Sues Pharrell

P!nk has filed legal action against Pharrell Williams over his proposed P.Inc. trademark.

6 days ago
Macy Gray, music news, noise11.com
Macy Gray Announces Australian Tour Details

Macy Gray will return to Australia for 2024 to mark the 25th Anniversary of her ‘On How Life Is’ album.

April 15, 2024
Shakira
Shakira Loses Song Lyrics At Airport

Shakira has revealed she once lost song lyrics in an airport.

April 14, 2024