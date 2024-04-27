 Britney Spears' Battles With Father Are Over - Noise11.com
Britney Spears - image By Ros O'Gorman

Britney Spears’ Battles With Father Are Over

by Music-News.com on April 28, 2024

Britney Spears has celebrated the end of legal battles over her 13 year conservatorship.

Spears took to Instagram to share her relief.

“Eventually you will come to understand that love heals everything and that is all there is,” she wrote, alongside a photo of a 2019 bottle of Norton Malbec.

“And REAL wine feels extremely nice as well!!! Psss first time with real wine Jesus fucking Christ!!!”

Spears’ post came the same day the pop star settled her lawsuit with her estranged father, Jamie Spears, over her conservatorship.

Following the end of the conservatorship in 2021, Spears and her father have remained in a battle over the legal fees pertaining to the case.

This week the duo settled the matter, with both their lawyers confirming the news in separate statements.

Court documents show it was finalised in the Los Angeles Superior Court on Thursday, April 25, although the amount that the case was settled for will remain undisclosed.

“It has been our honour and privilege to represent, protect and defend Britney Spears,” her attorney Mathew Rosengart said in a statement to Us magazine on Friday.

“Ms Spears is and always will be an icon and a brilliant and brave artist of historic and epic proportion.

“Although the conservatorship was terminated in November 2021, her wish for freedom is now truly complete.”

