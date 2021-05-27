 Akon's Car Stolen At Petrol Station - Noise11.com
Akon. Photo by Ros O'Gorman.

Akon’s Car Stolen At Petrol Station

by Music-News.com on May 27, 2021

in News

Akon had to call in the police early on Tuesday after his Range Rover was stolen during a stop at a petrol station in Atlanta, Georgia.

Akon was filling up his tank just after midnight when the assailant jumped into the driver’s seat and drove off with the Sports Utility Vehicle, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Akon wasn’t injured in the incident, and cops were soon able to help track down the motor as the singer’s iPhone had been left in the vehicle.

It was later found in the Forest Park neighbourhood, although the suspect had already fled.

Atlanta Police Department’s Captain Graham has since urged drivers not to leave their engines running during gas station stops, telling the local Fox 5 news station, “It only takes a second for someone to jump in your vehicle and take off.”

Authorities have appealed to the public for any information regarding the theft of Akon’s Range Rover, which took place a day after Atlanta City Councilwoman Natalyn Archibong proposed a motion to have all petrol pumps equipped with security cameras and a backup system in an effort to deter and reduce auto theft.

