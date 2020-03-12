 All Saints Nicole Appleton Has A Baby - Noise11.com
Nicole Appleton

All Saints Nicole Appleton Has A Baby

by Music-News.com on March 13, 2020

in News

All Saints singer Nicole Appleton surprised fans on Thursday by announcing she’s a mum again.

The 45-year-old kept news of her pregnancy hidden until now, revealing the new arrival in a sweet black-and-white snap of herself and boyfriend Stephen Haines on her Instagram page on Thursday.

“After hiding my pregnancy for the last 9 months…which was SOOOOO difficult & keeping her a secret from all my friends…” she penned in the caption. “I can finally announce our incredible news!!..Our little girl ‘Skipper Hudson Haines’ has arrived Stephen & Gene are besotted!!! I’m SOOO HAPPY!!”

Nicole went public with her relationship with Facebook executive Stephen in March 2019, with the couple rumoured to have begun dating in November 2018.

The singer is also mum to 18-year-old son Gene, from her relationship to Liam Gallagher. The former couple was married between 2008 and 2014.

music-news.com

