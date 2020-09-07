 Amber Lawrence Live DVD Debuts At No 2 (Damn You Metallica) - Noise11.com
Amber Lawrence

Amber Lawrence

Amber Lawrence Live DVD Debuts At No 2 (Damn You Metallica)

by Paul Cashmere on September 7, 2020

in News,Noise Pro

Amber Lawrence has had a number two debut with her ‘Amber Lawrence Live’ DVD. Picking the same week as Metallica to release a DVD didn’t work in her favour.

Not that it matters. Amber had the biggest selling Australian DVD this week with ‘Amber Lawrence Live’. If the title was a CD it held enough sales to also be the number two Australian Country album.

An ‘Amber Lawrence Live’ DVD wasn’t even on the cards last year. Covid changed all that. “We filmed it last year in November,” Amber Lawrence tells Noise11.com. “We didn’t film it with the intention of releasing a live DVD this year. We had other plans for this year. I thought ‘lets film and then see what we’ll do with it’”.

In 2019 Amber release her ‘Spark album. “I was going to release a new EP because of the success of ‘Spark’,” she says. “I wanted to continue that energy. Of course, once Covid hit I couldn’t release the song I was going to release because it was about what a great year we were having. So now I have to hold that song until it is a good year. That just changed all my plans. Then I thought ‘hang on a sec, I have this disc of live footage’. I had the time to get it all together.”

Amber loves the superior audio quality you get from DVD, far better than CD or vinyl and exceptionally better than streaming. “The audio is what we recorded on the day and polished up a little bit to fill it out. I’m really proud of the audio. The live singing, it’s all there and nothing has changed. It sounds really good. The thing with DVDs is you don’t have to watch it all. You put it on, you watch a bit, you go into the kitchen. That warmth of the live concert I love playing through the house. I love watching live concerts, not just my own which I’ve had to watch thousands of times before I sent it out”.

“Some people think DVD is a medium of the past,” she says. It is amazing to see how many people have DVD players still and enjoy watching it, all the glory of the gig, all the talking. If there is a bad note, then that’s still in there. It is really exciting and people are enjoying it”.

Amber chose Newcastle to capture the concert. “Its at Lizottes at Newcastle, the acoustics are fantastic,” she says. “The stage is beautiful, the lighting is beautiful and you are bound to have a great audience. It was the best venue to choose. Also, it was at the end of the tour so we knew what we were doing. It was about time we recorded a show to see what we looked like”.

‘Amber Lawrence Live’ is available from Amber’s website or from Songland Records. https://songland.com.au

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Beyonce photo by Ros OGorman
Beyoncé Donated $1m To Black Owned Businesses

Beyonce celebrated her 39th birthday on Friday by handing out $1 million (£754,000) to struggling Black-owned businesses.

10 hours ago
Kanye West 2012 - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Kanye West Dips $6m Into His Piggy Bank For Election Run

Kanye West is $6m down from his ridiculous election run.

16 hours ago
St. Vincent
St Vincent Thinks Song Meanings Should Be Left To Interpretation

St. Vincent doesn't like to know what an artist is thinking when they write a song.

4 days ago
Ellie Goulding Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ellie Goulding On Glastonbury

Ellie Goulding has responded to widespread criticism of festival lineups not featuring enough female acts in prominent spots, and she insisted while she'll be at the top of the bill "in the future", she doesn't expect it to come at the Worthy Farm event in 2021.

4 days ago
Jamie Cullum photo by Ros O'Gorman
Jamie Cullum Wins Ivor Novello Award

Jamie Cullum feels "proud" to have won an Ivor Novello award for an Amy Winehouse-inspired song.

4 days ago
The Casanovas
The Casanovas and that Motley Crue and Motorhead Tour

When The Casanovas were once chosen to open for Motley Crue and Motorhead in Australia it was an instant education for Tommy Boyce and Damo Campbell.

4 days ago
Lana Del Rey image photo noise11
Lana Del Rey Updates Fans On Next Album

Lana Del Rey,who previously announced her record 'Chemtrails Over The Country Club' would be released on September 4, has a new single coming out before the title track drops.

5 days ago