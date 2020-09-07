Amber Lawrence Live DVD Debuts At No 2 (Damn You Metallica)

Amber Lawrence has had a number two debut with her ‘Amber Lawrence Live’ DVD. Picking the same week as Metallica to release a DVD didn’t work in her favour.

Not that it matters. Amber had the biggest selling Australian DVD this week with ‘Amber Lawrence Live’. If the title was a CD it held enough sales to also be the number two Australian Country album.

An ‘Amber Lawrence Live’ DVD wasn’t even on the cards last year. Covid changed all that. “We filmed it last year in November,” Amber Lawrence tells Noise11.com. “We didn’t film it with the intention of releasing a live DVD this year. We had other plans for this year. I thought ‘lets film and then see what we’ll do with it’”.

In 2019 Amber release her ‘Spark album. “I was going to release a new EP because of the success of ‘Spark’,” she says. “I wanted to continue that energy. Of course, once Covid hit I couldn’t release the song I was going to release because it was about what a great year we were having. So now I have to hold that song until it is a good year. That just changed all my plans. Then I thought ‘hang on a sec, I have this disc of live footage’. I had the time to get it all together.”

Amber loves the superior audio quality you get from DVD, far better than CD or vinyl and exceptionally better than streaming. “The audio is what we recorded on the day and polished up a little bit to fill it out. I’m really proud of the audio. The live singing, it’s all there and nothing has changed. It sounds really good. The thing with DVDs is you don’t have to watch it all. You put it on, you watch a bit, you go into the kitchen. That warmth of the live concert I love playing through the house. I love watching live concerts, not just my own which I’ve had to watch thousands of times before I sent it out”.

“Some people think DVD is a medium of the past,” she says. It is amazing to see how many people have DVD players still and enjoy watching it, all the glory of the gig, all the talking. If there is a bad note, then that’s still in there. It is really exciting and people are enjoying it”.

Amber chose Newcastle to capture the concert. “Its at Lizottes at Newcastle, the acoustics are fantastic,” she says. “The stage is beautiful, the lighting is beautiful and you are bound to have a great audience. It was the best venue to choose. Also, it was at the end of the tour so we knew what we were doing. It was about time we recorded a show to see what we looked like”.

‘Amber Lawrence Live’ is available from Amber’s website or from Songland Records. https://songland.com.au

