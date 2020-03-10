 American Producer Keith Olsen Has Died - Noise11.com
American Producer Keith Olsen Has Died

by Paul Cashmere on March 10, 2020

Keith Olsen, the producer of albums by Ozzy Osbourne, REO Speedwagon, Pat Benatar, Santana, Heart, Whitesnake, Foreigner and Rick Springfield, has died.

Olsen produced the ‘Crazy World’ album and hit ‘Wind of Change’ for Scorpions. In a statement they said,

Keith also produced the Fleetwood Mac ‘Fleetwood Mac’ album featuring ‘Rhiannon’. US music writer Matt Wake had a fun fact.

Keith had worked earlier on the Buckingham Nicks album before Lindsey and Stevie joined Fleetwood Mac.

In a series of tweets Rick Springfield paid tribute to Keith Olsen. Rick recalled how Olsen was the one who picked ‘Jessie’s Girl’ as a hit song.

Keith produced over 120 albums. A cause of death has not been announced.

