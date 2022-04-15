Amy Winehouse ‘Live At Glastonbury 2007’ To Be Released On Vinyl - Noise11.com

The Amy Winehouse performance from Glastonbury 2007 will be released as a live album on vinyl.

Amy Winehouse performed on the Pyramid Stage in 2007. It was her second year at Glastonbury. He then played a second set later in the same day on the Jazz World Stage. She was back again in 2008.

The artwork for this must-have release includes a recollection of the performance from Glastonbury co-organizer Emily Eavis, who commented, “Amy Winehouse was a Glastonbury-goer through and through. She either came and played or, when she wasn’t working, came and camped. She played in the blistering heat and the heavy rain, and there were so many magical moments to her performances.”

Amy Winehouse ‘Live At Glastonbury 2007’ will be released on 3 June 2022, marking the 15th anniversary of the performance.

Tracklisting:

Side A

1. Addicted

2. Just Friends

3. Tears Dry On Their Own

4. He Can Only Hold Her

Side B

1. Cherry

2. Back To Black

3. Wake Up Alone

4. Love Is A Losing Game

Side C

1. Fuck Me Pumps

2. Cupid

3. Hey Little Rich Girl

4. Monkey Man

Side D

1. You Know I’m Know Good

2. Rehab

3. Me & Mr Jones

4. Valerie

