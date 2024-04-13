 The Libertines Land Their First No 1 in 20 Years in the UK - Noise11.com
Libertines All Quiet

The Libertines Land Their First No 1 in 20 Years in the UK

by Music-News.com on April 13, 2024

The Libertines today land their first Official Number 1 album in two decades with All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade.

The fourth studio album from the London-formed rock outfit – comprising Carl Barât, Pete Doherty, John Hassall and Gary Powell – joins 2004’s The Libertines as their second UK chart-topper. The Libertines also enjoyed previous Top 40 success with 2002’s Up The Bracket (35), 2007 compilation Time For Heroes – The Best Of The Libertines (23) and 2015’s Anthems For Doomed Youth.

All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade is also this week’s biggest release on vinyl, topping the Official Vinyl Albums Chart, and most purchased in UK independent record shops over the past seven days, claiming Number 1 on the Official Record Store Chart.

Last week’s record-breaking chart-topper COWBOY CARTER, which saw Beyoncé become the first black artist ever to claim Number 1 on the Official Albums Chart with a country LP, slips one to Number 2.

Congratulations are in order for breakout Earlestown export The K’s, made up of Jamie Boyle, Ryan Breslin, Dexter Baker and Nathan Peers. The group’s debut album I Wonder If The World Knows? is straight in at Number 3 this week.

Speaking exclusively to Official Charts, The K’s say:

“We want to say thank you for everything. Not just for this week, thank you for everything since we started. Thank you for allowing us to be in this position, to even be mentioned in these conversations and to be battling for the top of the charts.

“We can’t wait to celebrate with you all over the next couple of weeks on tour, we love you. It’s because of the fans that we’re here doing it!”

Conan Gray celebrates a career-best today with third studio record Found Heaven (4). The California-born, Texas-raised singer-songwriter’s first-ever Top 5 album follows 2020 debut Kid Krow (30) and 2022 release Superache (8).

US rapper and record producer J. Cole claims his fourth Top 10 LP with Might Delete Later this week (7), having previously seen similar success with 2013’s Born Sinner (7), 2018’s KOD (2) and 2021 album The Off-Season (2).

Rounding out this week’s new Top 10 entries, Newport-formed rockers Feeder score their 11th Top 10 album with Black/Red (8).

New York natives Vampire Weekend, comprising Ezra Koenig, Chris Baio and Chris Tomson, claim their fifth Top 40 record with Only God Was Above Us (11). The group previously enjoyed success with eponymous 2008 debut Vampire Weekend (15), 2010’s Contra (3), 2013 release Modern Vampires Of The City (3) and 2019’s Father Of The Bride (2).

The Black Keys’ 12th record Ohio Players earns the duo an eighth Top 40 album (13), while Benson Boone follows the success of chart-topping single Beautiful Things with debut album Fireworks & Rollerblades (16).

Texan trio Khruangbin, made up of Laura Lee, Mark Speer and DJ Johnson, secure a second Top 40 album with A LA SALA (18), as do British grime-punk duo Bob Vylan with Humble As The Sun (22).

And finally, Bryson Tiller’s self-titled LP Bryson Tiller makes its debut at Number 34, becoming the Kentucky-born singer, songwriter and rapper’s third UK Top 40 record.

