Amy Winehouse NFT To Benefit Artists - Noise11.com

Amy Winehouse NFT To Benefit Artists

by Music-News.com on May 20, 2021

in News

A photo of the late singer Amy Winehouse has been turned into a non-fungible token (NFT) and will auctioned off to help benefit struggling musicians.

The snap of Winehouse, who died of alcohol poisoning in 2011, captures the Grammy winner in a phone booth in New York City. It was taken by Charles Moriarty and has been animated in a comic-strip style by visual artist Mark Palkoski. It comes with a limited-edition print of the original photo, signed by Moriarty.

The NFT is listed on marketplace OpenSea until 30 May. The reserve price is 3 Ether, a sum of cryptocurrency which is roughly worth $7,623 (£5,400).

The auction is being staged by bosses at MusiCares, a non-profit offshoot of the Recording Academy that assists musicians with financial and medical crises.

“Charles has captured a fresh-faced Amy full of life and fun,” said Amy’s mother Janis Winehouse of the photo that inspired the NFT.

More photos Winehouse taken by Moriarty will also be on display in Nashville, Tennessee this year as part of a series of events commemorating the 10th anniversary of Winehouse’s death.

There will also be a three-hour livestream on 23 July showcasing the exhibit and featuring performances and tributes from yet-to-be announced artists.

A portion of ticket sales from this event will benefit MusiCares and the Amy Winehouse Foundation.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

