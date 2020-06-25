 Andrew Farriss’ Daughter Grace Farriss Makes Her Debut - Noise11.com
Andrew Farriss’ Daughter Grace Farriss Makes Her Debut

by Paul Cashmere on June 25, 2020

in News

Grace Farriss, the daughter of INXS co-founder Andrew Farriss, has released her debut single ‘All The People’.

Grace says her father Andrew has been supportive of her move into music while she studies to become Doctor. “I was always encouraged to play the piano and guitar growing up, we express a lot of music and art in our family and my Dad’s amazing writing style is genius and has inspired me beyond knowledge and so greatly.”

All The People is about the need for everyone to understand cultural diversity. “This song is an explosion of my heart and I feel in many ways at this time, the worlds heart. I have always had such a deep fascination with how all of the world’s cultures united and came to be and how we all interact with one another and interconnect through our wonderful cultural differences. What I feel other cultures teach you is that we are all one and the same, which I feel music and the arts certainly accomplish to bring this awareness to us all so intimately and so beautifully, internally and in celebration with one another.”

Grace Farriss will release her debut album ‘Grace’ later this year. Her dad Andrew will also release his debut solo album soon.

Musicians on Grace’s album are The Section Quartet, Matt Johnson (Jeff Buckley) on drums, Joey Waronker (Beck) on drums, Abe Rounds (Andrew Bird, Meshell Ndegeocello, Birds of Prey Score) on drums, Benji Lysaght (Adele, Father John Misty) on guitar, Ralph Carney (Tom Waits, Elvis Costello and the B-52’s) on saxophone, John Kirby (Solange) on keys, and Todd M. Simon (Angel City All-Star Brass Band) on horns.

Grace also has her first book ‘Poetry, Sayings and Stories’ coming soon as well.

