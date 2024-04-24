Ringo Starr and Linda Perry Visit Amoeba Hollywood - Noise11.com

Ringo Starr attended a launch for his new EP ‘Crooked Boy’ at Amoeba Records in Hollywood this week and took along the songwriter of all four track, Linda Perry.

Ringo said in a statement, “Wow what a great weekend -I want to thank Record Store Day and I am so glad Crooked Boy is out there on vinyl and its cool that is the only way you can hear it for now……..Thanks to all the fans for supporting it and for joining us at Amoeba. We had a lot of fun. Peace and love, Ringo”

Ringo told fans at the event, “Linda put the whole thing together. She did a great job. She titled it and put the picture on the front. The four tracks inside it are Linda Perry”.

Linda explained, “First of all I got a phone call from Ringo. (In Liverpool accent) “Hello, Linda, you are one of my favourite singer songwriters. Will you write a song for me”.

Ringo said that “all the demos she sent me she sang in a Liverpool accent”.

Linda said, “It is easy to write music for Ringo. He left me write a little further than most people would. I id it with passion because I really, really love this person. Because of him as a human being it has been an incredible opportunity”

Watch highlights from the event:

Ringo’s ‘Crooked Boy’ is his fifth EP since 2021’s ‘Zoom In’.

Tracklisting:

February Sky

Adeline

Gonna Need Someone

Crooked Boy

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

