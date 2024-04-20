 Billie Eilish Announces Tracklisting for Third Album 'Hit Me Hard and Soft' - Noise11.com
Billie Eilish Announces Tracklisting for Third Album ‘Hit Me Hard and Soft’

by Paul Cashmere on April 21, 2024

in News

Billie Eilish has revealed the 10 song tracklist for her third album ‘Hit Me Hard and Soft’, due in May.

The album is once again a collaboration with her brother Finneas O’Connell, who also produced and wrote or co-wrote all the songs on Billie’s first two albums ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’ (2019) and ‘Happier Than Ever’ (2021). Finneas was the sole writer of ‘When The party’s Over’ and ‘My Strange Addiction’ from the first album and also co-wrote the James Bond theme ‘No Time To Die’ and the Barbie song ‘What Was I Made For’ with Billie.

‘Hit Me Hard and Soft’ will be released on May 17, 2024.

‘Hit Me Hard And Soft’ tracklist:

‘Skinny’
‘Lunch’
‘Chihiro’
‘Birds Of A Feather’
‘Wildflower’
‘The Greatest’
‘L’Amour De Ma Vie’
‘The Diner’
‘Bittersuite’
‘Blue’

