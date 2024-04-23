Montell Fish Plans A Third Album With ‘Charlotte’ After ‘Ghost and ‘Jamie’ - Noise11.com

Gospel/R&B artist Montell Fish makes a lot of music in quick succession. In 2022, his two albums ‘Her Love Still Haunts Me Like A Ghost’ and ‘Jamie’ where not all Montell had in mind. The two will soon become a trilogy with another record ‘Charlotte’ on the way.
Montell Fish spoke with Noise11.com. He said, “I make a lot of music and usually in the making of a lot of the music there is a hot zone of really good stuff. Then I hone in on that really good stuff and I try and make a project out of it. But what happened with ‘Jamie’ and ‘Ghost’, I had made ‘Jamie’. There was a lot going on. It was a bit of a dark year for me. I had made something that my previous fans had through was a bit different for them. So then I made an even more different project. I’m good. I just wanted people to know there is no box I wanted to exist in any more. I added drums and all this electronic production. I work on a lot of stuff and usually I just have to narrow down to get that hot zone for the project I really want. That’s what I feel I am doing right now with ‘Charlotte’. This session with ‘Charlotte’ is the overflow”.
Montell speaks to Noise11:
That first taste of ‘Charlotte’ came in 2023 with ‘I Just Want To Feel Your Love Again’.
Montell Fish will tour Australia in May.
MONTELL FISH
INTERCESSION BEFORE CHARLOTTE
AUSTRALIAN & NEW ZEALAND TOUR
MAY & JUNE 2024
Tickets on sale now
via frontiertouring.com/montellfish
New Zealand:
Monday 27 May
Powerstation | Auckland, NZ
Australia
Wednesday 29 May
The Tivoli | Brisbane, QLD
Friday 31 May
Vivid Sydney at Carriageworks | Sydney, NSW
Saturday 1 June
Northcote Theatre | Melbourne, VIC
Sunday 2 June
Northcote Theatre | Melbourne, VIC
