Montell Fish Plans A Third Album With ‘Charlotte’ After ‘Ghost and ‘Jamie’ - Noise11.com

Gospel/R&B artist Montell Fish makes a lot of music in quick succession. In 2022, his two albums ‘Her Love Still Haunts Me Like A Ghost’ and ‘Jamie’ where not all Montell had in mind. The two will soon become a trilogy with another record ‘Charlotte’ on the way.

Montell Fish spoke with Noise11.com. He said, “I make a lot of music and usually in the making of a lot of the music there is a hot zone of really good stuff. Then I hone in on that really good stuff and I try and make a project out of it. But what happened with ‘Jamie’ and ‘Ghost’, I had made ‘Jamie’. There was a lot going on. It was a bit of a dark year for me. I had made something that my previous fans had through was a bit different for them. So then I made an even more different project. I’m good. I just wanted people to know there is no box I wanted to exist in any more. I added drums and all this electronic production. I work on a lot of stuff and usually I just have to narrow down to get that hot zone for the project I really want. That’s what I feel I am doing right now with ‘Charlotte’. This session with ‘Charlotte’ is the overflow”.

Montell speaks to Noise11:

That first taste of ‘Charlotte’ came in 2023 with ‘I Just Want To Feel Your Love Again’.

Montell Fish will tour Australia in May.

MONTELL FISH

INTERCESSION BEFORE CHARLOTTE

AUSTRALIAN & NEW ZEALAND TOUR

MAY & JUNE 2024

Tickets on sale now

via frontiertouring.com/montellfish

New Zealand:

Monday 27 May

Powerstation | Auckland, NZ

Australia

Wednesday 29 May

The Tivoli | Brisbane, QLD

Friday 31 May

Vivid Sydney at Carriageworks | Sydney, NSW

Saturday 1 June

Northcote Theatre | Melbourne, VIC

Sunday 2 June

Northcote Theatre | Melbourne, VIC

