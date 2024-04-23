 Montell Fish Plans A Third Album With ‘Charlotte’ After ‘Ghost and ‘Jamie’ - Noise11.com
Montell Fish

Montell Fish

Montell Fish Plans A Third Album With ‘Charlotte’ After ‘Ghost and ‘Jamie’

by Paul Cashmere on April 23, 2024

in News

Gospel/R&B artist Montell Fish makes a lot of music in quick succession. In 2022, his two albums ‘Her Love Still Haunts Me Like A Ghost’ and ‘Jamie’ where not all Montell had in mind. The two will soon become a trilogy with another record ‘Charlotte’ on the way.

Montell Fish spoke with Noise11.com. He said, “I make a lot of music and usually in the making of a lot of the music there is a hot zone of really good stuff. Then I hone in on that really good stuff and I try and make a project out of it. But what happened with ‘Jamie’ and ‘Ghost’, I had made ‘Jamie’. There was a lot going on. It was a bit of a dark year for me. I had made something that my previous fans had through was a bit different for them. So then I made an even more different project. I’m good. I just wanted people to know there is no box I wanted to exist in any more. I added drums and all this electronic production. I work on a lot of stuff and usually I just have to narrow down to get that hot zone for the project I really want. That’s what I feel I am doing right now with ‘Charlotte’. This session with ‘Charlotte’ is the overflow”.

Montell speaks to Noise11:

That first taste of ‘Charlotte’ came in 2023 with ‘I Just Want To Feel Your Love Again’.

Montell Fish will tour Australia in May.

MONTELL FISH
INTERCESSION BEFORE CHARLOTTE
AUSTRALIAN & NEW ZEALAND TOUR
MAY & JUNE 2024

Tickets on sale now
via frontiertouring.com/montellfish

New Zealand:
Monday 27 May
Powerstation | Auckland, NZ

Australia
Wednesday 29 May
The Tivoli | Brisbane, QLD

Friday 31 May
Vivid Sydney at Carriageworks | Sydney, NSW

Saturday 1 June
Northcote Theatre | Melbourne, VIC

Sunday 2 June
Northcote Theatre | Melbourne, VIC

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

The Weeknd Dawn FM
The Weeknd Officially Cancels Australian Tour Eight Months After Being Announced

The Weeknd Australia and New Zealand tour has been officially cancelled eight months after being announced and six months after being postponed in November, 2023.

3 mins ago
Billie Eilish Hit Me Hard and Soft
Billie Eilish Announces Tracklisting for Third Album ‘Hit Me Hard and Soft’

Billie Eilish has revealed the 10 song tracklist for her third album ‘Hit Me Hard and Soft’, due in May.

2 days ago
Palaye Royale Facebook profile pic 2024
Palaye Royale Reveal Heartbreaking Reason They Dropped Out of Pandemonium Festival In Australia

The three members of Palaye Royale, brothers Sebastian Danzig, Remington Leith and Emerson Barrett have announced the passing of their mother Stephanie Cowper.

4 days ago
Palaye Royale Facebook profile pic 2024
Palaye Royale Drop Off Pandemonium Due To Family Emergency

Las Vegas band Palaye Royale have dropped out of the Pandemonium festival due to a family emergency. The band were not able to leave the USA to attend the festival staring this weekend in Melbourne.

5 days ago
James McCartney
(Sean) Lennon and (James) McCartney Release A Song Together

John Lennon and Paul McCartney's sons Sean and James have teamed up on a new song.

6 days ago
Kate Hudson photo from Virgin Records
Kate Hudson Prepares For Debut Album ‘Glorious’

Kate Hudson has announced her debut album Glorious.

6 days ago
Greta Van Fleet
Greta Van Fleet Set Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Auckland Dates

Greta Van Fleet will return to Australia and New Zealand in August for what will only be there second time down under.

April 16, 2024