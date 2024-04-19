 Palaye Royale Reveal Heartbreaking Reason They Dropped Out of Pandemonium Festival In Australia - Noise11.com
Palaye Royale Reveal Heartbreaking Reason They Dropped Out of Pandemonium Festival In Australia

by Paul Cashmere on April 19, 2024

in News

The three members of Palaye Royale, brothers Sebastian Danzig, Remington Leith and Emerson Barrett have announced the passing of their mother Stephanie Cowper.

When the three brothers were in their teens (Sebastian 16, Remington 14 and Emerson 12) Stephanie was advised by Paul Weller to let the boys drop out of school and form a band.

Yesterday, Palaye Royale announced they would not be performing at the Pandemonium Festival in Australia this weekend “because of a family emergency”. The brothers today (18 April 2024) announced the heartbreak of what that meant.

So many words to say about our beautiful Mommy. Her life story is truly remarkable and we are so incredibly grateful to be her sons. At 2:33am she passed away – life will never be the same for us but we promise to stay together as brothers and never disappoint her. Rest in peace.

