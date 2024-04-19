Palaye Royale Reveal Heartbreaking Reason They Dropped Out of Pandemonium Festival In Australia - Noise11.com

The three members of Palaye Royale, brothers Sebastian Danzig, Remington Leith and Emerson Barrett have announced the passing of their mother Stephanie Cowper.

When the three brothers were in their teens (Sebastian 16, Remington 14 and Emerson 12) Stephanie was advised by Paul Weller to let the boys drop out of school and form a band.

Yesterday, Palaye Royale announced they would not be performing at the Pandemonium Festival in Australia this weekend “because of a family emergency”. The brothers today (18 April 2024) announced the heartbreak of what that meant.

So many words to say about our beautiful Mommy. Her life story is truly remarkable and we are so incredibly grateful to be her sons. At 2:33am she passed away – life will never be the same for us but we promise to stay together as brothers and never disappoint her. Rest in peace.

https://www.pandemonium.rocks

SET TIMES FOR ALL SHOWS ARE AS FOLLOWS

MELBOURNE

Saturday, April 20: Caribbean Gardens

1.30pm: Gates Open

2.10-2.40pm Aimee Francis & The Midnight Hours

3.00-3.40pm: Cosmic Psychos

4.00-4.30pm: Wolfmother

5.00pm-5.40pm: Wheatus

6.00-6.45pm: Psychedelic Furs

7.20-8.30pm: Blondie

9.10-10.20pm: Alice Cooper

NEWCASTLE

Tuesday, April 23: Newcaslte Entertainment Centre

5.00pm: Doors Open

6.00-6.30pm: Wolfmother

7.00-7.30pm: Psychedelic Furs

8.00-9.10pm: Blondie

9.50-11.00pm: Alice Cooper

SYDNEY

Thursday, April 25: Cathy Freeman Park, Sydney Olympic Park Precinct

2.00pm: Gates Open

2.30-3.00pm Fyrebirds

3.20-4.00pm: Cosmic Psychos

4.20-5.00pm: Wolfmother

5.20pm-6.00pm: Wheatus

6.20-7.05pm: Psychedelic Furs

7.40-8.50pm: Blondie

9.30-10.40pm: Alice Cooper

GOLD COAST

Saturday, April 27: Broadwater Parklands

1.00pm: Gates Open

1.40-2.10pm The Silencio

2.30-3.10pm: Cosmic Psychos

3.30-4.10pm: Wolfmother

4.30pm-5.10pm: Wheatus

5.30-6.15pm: Psychedelic Furs

6.50-8.00pm: Blondie

8.40-9.50pm: Alice Cooper

BRISBANE

Sunday, April 28: Eatons Hill Hotel

1.30pm: Gates Open

2.10-2.40pm PistonFist

3.00-3.40pm: Cosmic Psychos

4.00-4.40pm: Wolfmother

5.00pm-5.45pm: Wheatus

6.15-7.00pm: Psychedelic Furs

7.40-8.50pm: Alice Cooper

