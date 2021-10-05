Announcement: APRA AMCOS Open Applications for Professional Development Awards - Noise11.com

APRA AMCOS is proud to announce the 2022 APRA Professional Development Awards, a career boosting initiative which has helped further the musical success stories of Gotye, Ecca Vandal, Eric Avery, Gordi, Morgan Evans, Beatrice Lewis, Michael Yezerski, and many more.
Now held annually, the APRA Professional Development Awards aim to create serious opportunities for emerging songwriters and composers. In 2022, ten individual winners will each take home $10,000 cash and a prize courtesy of Australis Music.
APRA AMCOS is also pleased to partner with Smugglers of Light Foundation in presenting the Music and Media Award to an Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander music or media practitioner. This award was established in memory of Eli Westlake.
Applications are now open to emerging songwriters and composers across the following categories:
Popular Contemporary – (2 Awards) includes Pop, Rock, Alternative, Blues, Roots, Folk, Metal, Christian and Children’s
Country/Americana
Jazz & Improvised Music
Classical & Experimental
Dance/Electronic
Film & Television/Gaming
Hip Hop/Rap/Soul/RnB
Music Theatre/Stage – workshop funding only
Aboriginal & Torres Strait Islander Music and Media Award supported by Smugglers of Light
Applications for the awards close at 5pm AEDT on Thursday 18 November 2021
For more information and to apply, visit apraamcos.com.au/pdas
2022 APRA Professional Development Awards judges include Alister Spence, Ben Nicholson, Brendan Gallagher, Brooke McClymont, Chelsea Wilson, Clare Bowditch, Craig Christie, Craig Hawker, Dan Biddle, Dave Ruby Howe, Erkki Veltheim, Erol Yurdagul, Franc Tetaz, Gabby Colombi, Jenny Morris, Joel Ma, John Ferris, Julia Bald, Karen Hamilton, Lance Ferguson, Marianna Annas, Michelle Guthrie, Neil Gooding, Nick Hedger, Nina Las Vegas, Paul Healy, Petrina Convey, Pia Del Mastro, Reg Harris, Rishin Singh, Vanessa Tomlinson, Yantra de Vilder, Yve Blake, and more to be announced.
