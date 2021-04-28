APRA To Conduct Songwriting Seminars Across Regional New South Wales - Noise11.com

APRA AMCOS will head to Tamworth, Wagga Wagga, Dubbo, Wollongong and Byron Bay for ‘The Regional Sessions’, a one-day songwriting event.
‘The Regional Sessions’ are designed to educate songwriters about the business as well as the art and craft of songwriting. Each event will feature some of Australia’s greatest songwriting talents including Jim Moginie (Midnight Oil), Gordi, L-FRESH the LION, Ashleigh Dallas, Alex Lahey and Zac Stephenson (Hockey Dad).
Locations & Dates:
• Tamworth – 7 June 2021
• Byron Bay – 9 June 2021
• Wagga Wagga – 11 June 2021
• Dubbo – 15 June 2021
• Wollongong – 17 June 2021
Early Bird: $35 (APRA Member) / $50 (Non-Member)
Full Rate: $45 (APRA Member) / $60 (Non Member)
