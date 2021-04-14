APRA To Honour Country Legend Joy McKean - Noise11.com

Country legend Joy McKean has been announced as the recipient of the Ted Albert Award for Outstanding Services to Australian Music for 2021.

Joy McKean first rose to fame in Australia as a recording artist in the 1940sand 1950s. She married Slim Dusty in 1951 and the partnership created an enduring legacy in the Australian music industry over the next 50 years.

Joy McKean OAM said, “I am honoured indeed to be chosen as the 2021 recipient of the prestigious Ted Albert Award. It was most unexpected, and I thank those who must have nominated me for such consideration by APRA. After what has been a lifetime of working in the music industry, and loving just about every minute of it, I find it fascinating to reflect on the changes that have taken place. I’ve seen a lot of them, and no doubt there will be many more than I will ever see. One thing I do look for is that Awards such as this will continue to honour and support Australians in our music industry the way Ted Albert always did.”

2021 APRA MUSIC AWARDS Wednesday 28 April International Convention Centre Grand Ballroom

Darling Harbour, Sydney

