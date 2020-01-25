Archie Roach Named Victoria’s Australian of the Year

Australian music legend Archie Roach has been named Victoria’s Australian of the Year.

In 2019, Archie released his autobiography and accompanying album ‘Tell Me Why’. The album reimaged classic Archie songs including ‘Took The Children Away’.

Archie Roach released hi debut album ‘Charcoal Lane’ in 1990. Archie received the Order of Australia (AM) in 2015. He was inducted into the Victorian Aboriginal HonorRoll of 2011, won the Ted Albert Award for Outstanding Services to Australian Music in 2017 and was given the Dreamtime Lifetime Achievement Award at the National Dreamtime Awards in 2018.

