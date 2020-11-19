 Archie Roach Named Double J Artist of the Year - Noise11.com
Archie Roach: Photo Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo

Archie Roach: Photo Ros O'Gorman

Archie Roach Named Double J Artist of the Year

by Paul Cashmere on November 19, 2020

in News

Archie Roach has been named Double J Australian Artist of the Year at the annual J Awards.

The J Awards look at Australian music achievements. Th Australian Album of the Year went to Lime Cordiale for ’14 Steps To A Better You’, Unearthed Artist of the year is JK-48, the Australia Music Video of the Year was awarded to Tasman Keith’s ‘Billy Bad Again’ and the Done Good Award went to Isol-Aid, a series of home broadcasts.

Triple J’s Nick Findlay congratulated Lime Cordiale saying, 2020 will be remembered for a lot of dark moments, but one bright shining light that’s cut through has been the sophomore album from Sydney brothers Lime Cordiale. On 14 Steps To A Better You, Oli and Louis cement themselves as some of the country’s most unique songwriters, taking their laid back surf-rock sound to new heights of polished pop gold. Lime Cordiale know how to write an earworm, and with an album that already had four Hottest 100 hits under its belt before release, there was no doubt that we were going to be met with another wave of listener favourites on this record.”

