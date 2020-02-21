Archie Roach Will Tour Australia For The Last Time

Archie Roach will head out on his final Australian tour in May.
Archie has suffered health issues in recent years. He has had a stroke and has been treated for lung cancer. One last tour his way to say goodbye.
In a statement Archie said, “Releasing my debut album, Charcoal Lane back in 1990, was the most amazing experience in my life. I never imagined that I would be here three decades later still recording and singing on stages in Australia and the world. Music has kept me going, kept me alive. It’s something that I have come to love, especially the relationship I have with those who come to my shows. I am also most grateful to all the people that I have worked with through the years.”
Archie Roach will perform with a five-piece live band with award-winning jazz composer and improviser Paul Grabowsky, and special guest vocalist Emma Donovan.
Archie Roach Tell Me Why – The Final Round 1990-2020
Accompanied by his band: Musical Director Paul Grabowsky, Guitarist Stephen Magnusson, Bassist Sam Anning, Violinist Erkki Veltheim, and Drummer Dave Beck
Saturday 9 May Llewellyn Hall | Canberra, ACT
Friday 15 May Arts Centre Hamer Hall | Melbourne, VIC
Saturday 23 May Perth Concert Hall | Perth, WA
Friday 26 June Theatre Royal | Hobart, TAS
Saturday 27 June Theatre North, The Princess | Launceston, TAS
Friday 3 July Dunstan Playhouse | Adelaide, SA
Friday 10 July State Theatre | Sydney, NSW
More dates to be announced
