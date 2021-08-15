 Arctic Monkeys May Have A New Album Coming - Noise11.com
Arctic Monkeys. Photo by Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo

Arctic Monkeys. Photo by Ros O'Gorman.

Arctic Monkeys May Have A New Album Coming

by Music-News.com on August 16, 2021

in News

Arctic Monkeys reportedly recorded their new album in Suffolk in June and July.

Alex Turner and co are believed to have stayed at Butley Priory, a former gatehouse to an Augustinian monastery, while they worked on their hotly-awaited follow-up to 2018’s ‘Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino’.

The venue itself let slip in a since-deleted blog post on their website: “We’ve had a band staying with us for the last month recording an album.

“Musicians love the acoustics in the Great Hall and Drawing Room, with their huge vaulted ceilings.

“Being serenaded while watering and weeding the garden, listening to the double bass, drums and piano wafting out of the open double doors, was pretty nice. Thank you, Arctic Monkeys.”

Earlier this year, drummer Matt Helders revealed the ‘505’ rockers were in the “early stages” of trying to “write a [new] record”.

However, they were “faced with various obstacles” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

He said: “Being separated by the sea is one of them.

“We’re all eager to do it – we would have been doing it by now in a normal time.

“There’s definitely a desire from our end to do a new record, as soon as we can.”

The 35-year-old stickman’s comments came after the ‘R U Mine?’ group’s manager Ian McAndrew revealed in December that the British rockers were working on new tunes.

He said at the time: “They’re working on music.

“In this rather disjointed time, the guys are beavering away and I hope that next year they’ll start working on some new songs, new ideas, with a view on a future release.

“There were recording plans in the summertime that got canned as a result of the travel restrictions.”

music-news.com

Noise11.com



