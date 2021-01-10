Ariel Pink Outs Himself As A Fuckwit - Noise11.com

American singer songwriter Ariel Pink (aka Ariel Rosenberg) has outed himself as a right proper fuckwit.

Rosenberg has been dropped by his record label after participating in the domestic terror attack in Washington this week.

Rosenberg says he was in Washington to “to peacefully show my support for the president”. While he claims he did not participate in the invasion of the Capital Building in Washington, DC in the days leading up he was posting conspiracy theories to Twitter including a video claiming Joe Biden was a racist and after his failed participation in the coup wrote “they wasted no time…save yourselves friends, cancel me now and turn me in before they come for you”.

In the month prior to the Washington attack, Rosenberg was spreading false information about mail-in voting, the Russians and Chinese, and threatened to boycott his social media accounts on the day Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th President of the United States of America. He calls 20 January “the day of the guillotine”.

42-year old Ariel ‘Pink’ Rosenberg also believes climate change “is probably bullshit” and that the Covid-19 vaccine will not prevent the disease.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Reddit

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments