 Ariel Pink Outs Himself As A Fuckwit - Noise11.com
Ariel Pink

Ariel Pink

Ariel Pink Outs Himself As A Fuckwit

by Paul Cashmere on January 10, 2021

in News

American singer songwriter Ariel Pink (aka Ariel Rosenberg) has outed himself as a right proper fuckwit.

Rosenberg has been dropped by his record label after participating in the domestic terror attack in Washington this week.

Rosenberg says he was in Washington to “to peacefully show my support for the president”. While he claims he did not participate in the invasion of the Capital Building in Washington, DC in the days leading up he was posting conspiracy theories to Twitter including a video claiming Joe Biden was a racist and after his failed participation in the coup wrote “they wasted no time…save yourselves friends, cancel me now and turn me in before they come for you”.

In the month prior to the Washington attack, Rosenberg was spreading false information about mail-in voting, the Russians and Chinese, and threatened to boycott his social media accounts on the day Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th President of the United States of America. He calls 20 January “the day of the guillotine”.

42-year old Ariel ‘Pink’ Rosenberg also believes climate change “is probably bullshit” and that the Covid-19 vaccine will not prevent the disease.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Washington, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Washington, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Washington, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Hoodoo Gurus Dave Faulkner, photo by Ros OGorman
Hoodoo Gurus Doco To Stream To Mark 40th Anniversary

Hoodoo Gurus frontman Dave Faulkner has produced a documentary to mark the 40th anniversary of the formation of Le Hoodoo Gurus.

December 31, 2020
Patti Smith performs her last Australian show at Festival Hall in Melbourne on Thursday 20 April 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Patti Smith To Perform NYE Show On Billboards in London and New York

Patti Smith will ring in 2021 in style from high above London’s Piccadilly Circus.

December 30, 2020
The Cure frontman Robert Smith performs at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on Thursday 28 July 2016.
The Cure Are Close To New Album

The Cure are expected to release their long-awaited new LP next year – their first since 2008’s ‘4:13 Dream’ – and guitarist Reeves Gabrels explained the record has been inspired by a “tough couple of years” for the whole band.

December 21, 2020
The Cure vocalist and guitarist Robert Smith performs at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on 12 August 2007.
Robert Smith Becomes Patron of Heart Research UK

Robert Smith, of The Cure, has become a Patron for national charity Heart Research UK.

December 18, 2020
Something For Kate photo by Ros O'Gorman
Something For Kate ‘The Modern Medieval’ Is Australia’s No 1 Vinyl

Something for Kate’s first album in eight years ‘The Modern Medieval’ is number one on Australia’s vinyl chart this week.

December 3, 2020
Alex Lahey
Alex Lahey Punks Out A New Version of The Ramones’ ‘Merry Christmas’

‘Merry Christmas (I Don’t Want To Fight Tonight)’ is a brand new version of The Ramones’ Christmas song from Melbourne singer songwriter Alex Lahey.

November 24, 2020
Courtney Barnett band
Courtney Barnett To Stream Concert From Melbourne In Cinemas Globally

Courtney Barnett will perform from the Royal Exhibition Building in Melbourne for a global event that will stream live to cinemas all over the world on 17 December.

November 24, 2020