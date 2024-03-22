The Stems To Mark 40th Anniversary With Australian Tour - Noise11.com

The original members of The Stems, Dom Mariani, Julian Matthews, and Dave Shaw as well as guitarist Ashley Naylor, will tour the capitals in August and September to mark the 40th anniversary of The Stems.
The Stems formed in 1983, broke up in 1987 and reformed in 2003. They disbanded again in 2009 but have now been on and off since 2013.
The Stems first single was ‘Make You Mine’ in 1985. The second ‘Tears Me In Two’ started to gain traction and the two 1987 songs ‘At First Sight’ and ‘Sad Girl’ reached into the Top 100 and establishing their cult status.
1987’s debut album ‘At First Sight, Violets Are Blue’ reached no 34 on the Australian chart. A second album ‘Heads Up’ didn’t follow for 20 years.
THE STEMS – 40th ANNIVERSARY AUSTRALIAN NATIONAL TOUR
Saturday August 24
Corner Hotel | Melbourne
Sunday August 25
The Gov | Adelaide
Friday August 30
The Zoo | Brisbane
Saturday August 31
Manning Bar | Sydney
Friday September 6
Freo. Social | Perth
Tickets Are Available Direct From Venues Or Leicashow.Com.Au
