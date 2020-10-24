Arlo Guthrie Retires From Touring - Noise11.com

Folk legend Arlo Guthrie has retired from performing after a year that started with a stroke and continued with Covid.

In a letter to fans Arlo says “I reached the difficult decision that touring and stage shows are no longer possible”.

Around this time last year he said he was rushed to hospital. “They kept me there for 3 days, running tests of all kinds, and essentially informed me that I’d suffered a stroke”.

Arlo has re-evaluated his twilight years. “I’m happy, healthy and good to go, even if I’m not going anywhere. I’ve taken back 6-9 months that I used to spend on the road, and enjoying myself with Marti, my family and friends. In short – Gone Fishing”.

Read Arlo’s full statement here:

https://www.arloguthrie.com/news/gone-fishing

Arlo Guthrie’s best known song is the 18 minute epic ‘Alice’s Restaurant Massacre’.

In 1970 scored a Top 40 hit in Australia with ‘Valley To Pray’. The song peaked at no 102 in the USA.

America did give me a Top 20 in 1972 with ‘City of New Orleans’. The song reached no 18.

Arlo Guthrie also composed the Official Folk Song of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. The song was adopted by the State’s Legislature in July 1981.

