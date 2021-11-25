 Arlo Parks To Tour Australia For The First Time - Noise11.com
Arlo Parks photo by Alex Waespi

Arlo Parks photo by Alex Waespi

Arlo Parks To Tour Australia For The First Time

by Paul Cashmere on November 25, 2021

in News

British R&B singer Arlo Parks will perform in Australia for the first time in 2022.

Arlo Parks won the Mercury Prize for best album in 2021 for her debut ‘Collapsed In Sunbeams’. The album peaked at no 3 in the UK and reached no 18 in Australia.

Arlo has been nominated for Best New Artist and Best Alternative Music Album at the 2022 Grammy Awards.

Arlo Parks dates:

9 August, Melbourne, 170 Russell
11 August, Brisbane, The Tivoli
13 August, Sydney, Metro Theatre

