Arlo Parks To Tour Australia For The First Time - Noise11.com

British R&B singer Arlo Parks will perform in Australia for the first time in 2022.

Arlo Parks won the Mercury Prize for best album in 2021 for her debut ‘Collapsed In Sunbeams’. The album peaked at no 3 in the UK and reached no 18 in Australia.

Arlo has been nominated for Best New Artist and Best Alternative Music Album at the 2022 Grammy Awards.

Arlo Parks dates:

9 August, Melbourne, 170 Russell

11 August, Brisbane, The Tivoli

13 August, Sydney, Metro Theatre

