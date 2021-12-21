Australian Albums: Adele Spends 4th Week At No 1 - Noise11.com

It’s a fourth straight week at No.1 for Adele’s fourth album “30”, as the set looks likely to occupy the No.1 spot for several more weeks.

“30” is also again at the top in New Zealand, England, Ireland (4th week), The U.S.A. and Canada (both third week), while the set now becomes the second longest running No.1 album for 2021, after the seven overall weeks accrued by the Olivia Rodrigo debut album “SOUR”, and it surpasses the three accumulated weeks racked up by Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy”.

Plus the Adele album “30” pushes her overall tally of ‘Weeks at No.1: Albums’ to now 44 in total, making her outright fifth on the aforementioned listings, moving away from her 43 week tie with Pink, and putting her two weeks shy of tying the 46 weeks achieved by Neil Diamond (4th place), with two other acts possibly within her reach in the future in John Farnham (3rd, 52 overall weeks) and Dire Straits (2nd, 53 accumulated weeks at No.1 in Australia), while she’s barely one-third of the way to surpassing The Beatles total of 126 weeks at No.1 from fourteen #1 albums.

The Top 10 singles has seven non-movers this week, while the album chart has only four, with Ed Sheeran’s “= (Equals)” remaining at No.2, Taylor Swift’s “Red (Taylor’s Version)” doesn’t budge from No.4 and ABBA’s “Voyage” set cools it’s jets at No.6 in it’s sixth week within the Top 6.

Last week’s highest new entry of “Songs of Disappearance” for Australian Bird Calls has this week risen two spots to land at a new chart perch of No.3, with the set the No.1 digital selling album this week, and it swaps places with the only other Australian act within the Top 10, Paul Kelly’s “Christmas Train”, which chug-a-chugs down two spots to land at No.5.

The only new entry to the Top 50 this week comes in at No.7, Juice WRLD with his fourth studio album and second posthumous release called “Fighting Demons”, which currently has five songs charting within the singles Top 100 this week, “Wandered to L.A.” (with Justin Bieber) #44, “Burn” (#69), the first issued single from the album “Already Dead” (#70), “Girl of My Dreams” (with Suga from BTS) #84 and “Feline” (with Polo G and Trippie Redd) #86. This new entry becomes his fifth overall Albums Chart entry, made up of four albums and one mixtape, while this is also now his third Top 10 placement locally after “Legends Never Die” (LP#3, HP-1×1, 27th of July, 2020, TW-82) and his first Top 10 entry was “Death Race for the World” (LP#2, HP-8, March 2019).

Down one place each are Michael Buble’s “Christmas” album to No.8, “SOUR” for Olivia Rodrigo to No.9 and “Planet Her” for Doja Cat to No.10, those three albums being the longest running Top 10 entries this week too, with Michael’s set racking up it’s 63rd Top 10 week, while for Olivia and Doja Cat it is 30 and 25 weeks apiece respectively.

UP:

TOP 20: Small rises occur for both The Weeknd and “The Highlights” and “Happier Than Ever” for Billie Eilish to No.12 and No.15 respectively, while the Fleetwood Mac 1977 set “Rumours” rebounds nineteen spots to land back up at No.16, with it also being the No.4 selling vinyl album of the week.

TOP 30: The No.3 vinyl entry for the week is The Arctic Monkeys’ set “AM”, which within the Top 50 is back up twelve spots this week to No.22, followed by small three place rises for the Elton John best of “Diamonds” and Ed Sheeran’s “÷ (Divide)” to No.24 and No.27.

TOP 40: The Little Mix collection “Between Us” makes its first upward move this week, albeit a small one, back up one spot to No.35, possibly thanks to them appearing on last week’s screened Graham Norton show, after which is a twelve place rebound to No.36 for the Pop Smoke set “Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon”, with further climbing collections being for Maroon 5 (40 to No.37) and Eminem (43 to No.39), while Andre Rieu is back up two spots to No.40 with “Happy Together”.

TOP 50: Amy Winehouse and her second and final studio album “Back to Black” rebounds eleven spots this week to land at No.42 (#8 vinyl), with the Rufus du Sol latest album “Surrender” back up three to No.44. The ‘Xmas Edition’ of Elton John’s “Lockdown Sessions” (containing his new Ed Sheeran duet) helps it to jump back up six places to No.46, while the INXS “Very Best of” set rebounds twelve spots to land at No.47.

DOWN:

TOP 20: The only album leaving the Top 10 this week is Justin Bieber’s longest running Top 10 album locally in “Justice” (HP-1×3, WI10-25a), down three spots to No.13. While there are five place drops for both Adele’s “25” to No.17 and Kid Laroi’s “F**k Love” mixtapes to No.20…

TOP 30: …after which the Harry Styles set “Fine Line” also drops five places to land at No.21, the album’s first time EVER outside of the Top 20 in it’s two years and one week of charting. While also leaving the Top 20 for the first time (but only after 15 weeks of charting) is the Drake set “Certified Lover Boy”, down three to No.23. Two albums drop down seven places apiece within the Top 30, Adele’s “21” to No.28 and “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” for Taylor Swift to No.30, which lands one place higher than her “1989” set sitting at No.31…

TOP 40: … while Taylor is also down with “folklore”, but only one spot to No.34. The Beatles “Let it Be” dips down one spot also to No.32, thanks to their new documentary, while the biggest drop within this chart region is the Silk Sonic debut album “An Evening with Silk Sonic”, which falls five places to No.33.

TOP 50: After three weeks within the Top 30 the Robert Plant and Alison Krauss collaboration “Raise the Roof” drops down this week nineteen places to land at No.43, while making a bigger drop of thirty-nine spots to No.50 is last week’s new entry for The Teskey Brothers and “Live at Hamer Hall”.

XMAS TITLES: With two albums lodged in the Top 10 this week at No.5 (Paul Kelly) and No.8 (Michael Buble), there is one Xmas album knocking on the Top 10 door, the Delta Goodrem set “Only Santa Knows”, which leaps up fourteen spots this week to No.11, thanks to her TV Xmas special being screened again last week on TV. The second Top 20 seasonal set is the Mariah Carey “Merry Christmas” album, down one spot to No.19.

Last week saw the eighth studio album for Norah Jones called “I Dream of Christmas” enter the Top 100 at No.79, while this week it leaps up fifty-three places to land a new peak of No.26, becoming the fifth and final Top 50 Xmas set this week. There are three more yuletide albums within the lower fifty this week from Human Nature and “The Christmas Album” (58 to No.52), “Friends for Christmas” by John Farnham and Olivia Newton-John (90 to No.64) and Pentatonix with “The Best of Christmas” (80 to No.67).

NO FURTHER NEW ENTRIES TO THE TOP 50.

*ARIA Chart info is based on sales for the week from the 12th to the 18th of December, 2021.

Written, Compiled and Researched by Gavin Ryan.

