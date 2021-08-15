Australian Albums: Billie Eilish 'Happier Than Ever' Spends Second Week At No 1 - Noise11.com

Billie Eilish holds for a second week at the top of the ARIA Albums Chart this week with her second studio album “Happier Than Ever”.

Billie’s album has also debuted this past week at the top in America and Canada, while here it increases her tally of weeks at No.1 this decade to three, placing her fourth on the list for ‘Most Weeks at No.1: 2020’s’ alongside Justin Bieber (three weeks but from one No.1 album), while she increases her overall tally to ten weeks at the top, moving her up on the list for ‘Accumulated Weeks at No.1: Albums (1965 to 2021), she now rises to equal 74th (from 82nd) alongside Dido and Paul McCartney (both two #1’s and ten overall weeks at No.1 here).

Logging a fifth non-consecutive week at No.2 is the debut album for Olivia Rodrigo and “SOUR”, which reclaimed an eleventh week at No.1 in New Zealand this week, while regaining it’s No.3 peak for a fourth overall stay is Doja Cat and “Planet Her”, back up one spot as the set lands two Top 10 singles this week.

Last week’s U.S. and Canadian No.1 Album was Kid Laroi with “Fuck Love”, which this week is down one spot here to No.4, while he remains at No.1 on the singles chart with “Stay”, which also took out the top spot in America this week. Rising back up are “Future Nostalgia” for Dua Lipa (7 to No.5) and The Weeknd with “The Highlights” (10 to No.6) thanks to his No.9 singles chart entry this week “Take My Breath”.

The highest new entry this week comes in at No.7, the debut album for local artist Youngn Lipz and “Area Baby”, becoming his first Albums Chart entry, with the other Top 10 debut being the first post Beatles album for George Harrison “All Things Must Pass”, which has been re-issued as a 50th Anniversary Edition, and returns to the chart at No.9 (#2 vinyl this week). The original set debuted in early February of 1971, going on to spend eight straight weeks at No.1 from March 22nd, 1971 and spending around seventeen weeks within the Top 10 (Go-Set T10 info), while a 2001 issued 30th Anniversary Edition failed to chart twenty years ago. The two further Top 10 entries this week are a stable No.8 for Justin Bieber’s “Justice” album and a three place rise to No.10 for Harry Styles and “Fine Line”, scoring a 73rd overall week within the Top 10.

UP:

TOP 20: Both Luke Combs albums climb this week, but his second set “What You See is What You Get” moves up more, rising five spots to No.11, followed by an eighteen place leap to No.12 for the debut Lewis Capaldi set “Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent”, followed by two further climbing albums in “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” for Billie Eilish (15 to No.13) and Ed Sheeran’s “÷ (Divide)” (18 to No.14). Also rising are “folklore” for Taylor Swift (20 to No.17) and collections for Elton John (23 to No.18) and Maroon 5 (22 to No.19).

TOP 30: Thanks to a limited vinyl release last week the latest Jimmy Barnes album “Flesh & Blood” is back up five places to No.21, followed by another five place rise to No.22 for “Rumours” by Fleetwood Mac and Luke Combs’ first release “This One’s For You” is up one spot to No.23.

TOP 40: The second of four Taylor Swift albums within the Top 50 this week is a nine place rebound to No.32 for “1989”, followed by a ten place jump to No.33 for the INXS “Very Best of”, with the third and final climbing album within the Top 40 being the Queen ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ soundtrack (35 to No.34).

TOP 50: The Seekers and their “Live in the UK” set rebounds sixteen spots this week to land back within the Top 50 at No.41, while Taylor Swift and her “Lover” album are back up five to No.47.

DOWN:

TOP 20: The first of three albums to leave the Top 10 this week is the Jungle Giants recent No.1 album “Love Signs” (HP-1×1, WI10-2) which drops down seven spots to No.16, with the only other dropping album being Pop Smoke with “Faith”, down eight places to No.20.

TOP 30: Pop Smoke’s other chart entry “Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon” falls three spots to No.24 and is newly certified ▲Platinum in it’s 58th chart week (it went Gold on March 8th, 2021). Pink drops eight places to No.25 with “All I Know So Far: Setlist”, with Tones and I and “Welcome to the Madhouse” falling eight to No.27 and DAVE descending sixteen places to No.30 with “We’re All Alone in This Together”, which regained a second week at No.1 in England this week.

TOP 40: Last week John Mayer fell from 6 to No.11 with his latest entry “Sob Rock”, but this week it falls twenty-five places to land at No.36, after which is the second Top 10 dropout, the Prince album “Welcome 2 America” (HP-5, WI10-1), which plummets thirty-two spots to No.37.

TOP 50: Ariana Grande’s “Positions” album drops six spots to No.42, Amy Shark falls fifteen places to No.44 with “Cry Forever”, the self-titled Harry Styles album drops eleven to No.45, Post Malone’s third album “Hollywood’s Bleeding” declines seven places to No.46, with a six place dip to No.48 for the self-titled Dua Lipa album. The third and final album to leave the Top 10 this week is last week’s No.6 entry for The Wolfe Brothers and “Kids on Cassette”, with further major departures occuring for KSI (#31) and Isaiah Rashad (#32).

FURTHER NEW ENTRIES:

* #15 (Comp#11) – Release Me 2 by Barbra Streisand (Columbia) is a collection of ten songs which were previously unreleased from Barbra’s recording career (from 1962 to 2014), and it comes almost nine years since the first volume was issued (which didn’t chart here). The songs featured duets with Willie Nelson, Kermit the Frog and Barry Gibb, plus performance of songs by Bacharach & David, Carole King, Paul Williams and Randy Newman. This is her first Top 20 entry since her 36th studio album “Walls” debuted and peaked at No.7 in November of 2018.

* #28 (LP#13) – King’s Disease II by Nas (Mass Appeal) is the thirteenth studio album since 1999 for the American rapper and now his tenth Top 100 entry and third Top 50 placement in Australia, while this new set comes in one place lower than his previous highest charted album in “Life is Good” (LP#10, HP-27, July 2012), plus this new album lands thirty places higher than the first volume, as “King’s Disease” made it to No.58 on August 31st, 2020.

* #31 (EP#1) – Don’t Kiss UR Friends by May-A (Arcadia Music/Sony Aust.) is the debut release for the Sydney based local musician Maya Cumming, with this seven track EP featuring a collaboration with Canadian rapper Powfu.

* #40 (EP#1) – Artificial Intelligence by Tom Cardy (Tom Cardy) is another first EP issue for a local artist, Tom being known for his Triple J segment ‘Song Sequels’, while he has also composed music for the SBS program ‘The Feed’.

*ARIA Chart info is based on sales for the week from the 6th to the 12th of August, 2021.

Written, Compiled and Researched by Gavin Ryan.

