 Drake Dismissed From Astroworld Lawsuits - Noise11.com
Drake, Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Drake, Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Drake Dismissed From Astroworld Lawsuits

by Music-News.com on April 13, 2024

in News

Drake has been dismissed as a defendant in lawsuits relating to the 2021 Astroworld festival disaster.

More than 2,500 people pursued legal action after a crowd crush during Travis Scott’s set left 10 dead and hundreds injured in Houston, Texas in November 2021.

While the majority of lawsuits focused on Scott and the festival organisers, Drake was named as a defendant in some complaints as he made a guest appearance during Scott’s set.

Lawyers for the rapper, real name Aubrey Graham, filed a motion to dismiss him from the lawsuits in March and it was granted this week.

According to The Associated Press, District Judge Kristen Hawkins ruled on Wednesday to dismiss Drake from the case.

In addition, Hawkins dismissed seven companies and individual people that had been named in the lawsuits. However, she denied dismissal motions filed by 10 other companies and individuals, including two companies associated with Scott.

She is set to rule on the Sicko Mode rapper’s individual motion to dismiss on Monday.

Lawyers for Drake had argued that he wasn’t involved in the planning of the show or made aware of any crowd safety problems before his surprise appearance so could not liable for the deaths and injuries.

The first trial over the Astroworld tragedy is scheduled to begin on 6 May.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Future Music Festival 2015 photo by Ros OGorman-17.jpg

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Libertines All Quiet
The Libertines Land Their First No 1 in 20 Years in the UK

The Libertines today land their first Official Number 1 album in two decades with All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade.

13 hours ago
Taylor Swift at the MCG Melbourne 16 February 2024 Photo Credit TAS Rights Management
Taylor Swift Returns To Tik Tok

Taylor Swift’s music has returned to TikTok.

16 hours ago
DJ Mister Cee photo from Facebook
DJ Mister Cee Dead At 57

Calvin LeBrun, better known as the legendary DJ Mister Cee, has passed away.

3 days ago
Bring Me The Horizon’s Lee Malia To Miss Australian Tour

Bring Me The Horizon's guitarist Lee Malia is skipping the band's Australian leg of their 'NeX GEn Tour' to spend time with his newborn.

3 days ago
Amy Winehouse photo by Haylee Cashmere
Watch Amy Winehouse ‘Tears Dry On Their Own’ Unseen Footage

A new lyric video for the classic single, ‘Tears Dry On Their Own’, the latest in an ongoing series of videos celebrating the genius of Amy Winehouse, is now available to view online.

3 days ago
Tim Campbell, Anthony Callea and John Foreman
Anthony Callea and Tim Campbell Team With John Foreman For The Songs of Elton John and George Michael

With Elton John now retired from touring and George Michael no longer with us, Anthony Callea and Tim Campbell will perform the songs of Elton and George backed by John Foreman and the Australian Pops Orchestra.

4 days ago
Imagine Dragons, Palace Theatre, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Imagine Dragons Back With New Song ‘Eyes Closed’

Imagine Dragons have kicked off their new era with genre-hopping new single, 'Eyes Closed'.

April 5, 2024