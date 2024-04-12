Drake Dismissed From Astroworld Lawsuits - Noise11.com

Drake has been dismissed as a defendant in lawsuits relating to the 2021 Astroworld festival disaster.

More than 2,500 people pursued legal action after a crowd crush during Travis Scott’s set left 10 dead and hundreds injured in Houston, Texas in November 2021.

While the majority of lawsuits focused on Scott and the festival organisers, Drake was named as a defendant in some complaints as he made a guest appearance during Scott’s set.

Lawyers for the rapper, real name Aubrey Graham, filed a motion to dismiss him from the lawsuits in March and it was granted this week.

According to The Associated Press, District Judge Kristen Hawkins ruled on Wednesday to dismiss Drake from the case.

In addition, Hawkins dismissed seven companies and individual people that had been named in the lawsuits. However, she denied dismissal motions filed by 10 other companies and individuals, including two companies associated with Scott.

She is set to rule on the Sicko Mode rapper’s individual motion to dismiss on Monday.

Lawyers for Drake had argued that he wasn’t involved in the planning of the show or made aware of any crowd safety problems before his surprise appearance so could not liable for the deaths and injuries.

The first trial over the Astroworld tragedy is scheduled to begin on 6 May.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

